REVIEW: CLYDE'S Is A Thought Provoking Comedy About The People Society Prefers To Forget

CLYDE’S

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

REVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Contribution To The Sydn Photo 1 REVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Contribution To The Sydney Opera House's Inside/Out At The House Season
REVIEW: Julia Robertson and Zara Stanton's Musical Theatre Adaptation METROPOLIS Is A Beau Photo 2 REVIEW: Julia Robertson and Zara Stanton's Musical Theatre Adaptation METROPOLIS Is A Beautiful Interpretation Thea von Harbou's Dystopian Tale.
GREASE To Return To Australia In 2024 Photo 3 GREASE To Return To Australia In 2024
Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian Strin Photo 4 Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian String Quartet's Tour Of UTOPIAS

Clyde's
Click Here for More on Clyde's
Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian String Quartet's Tour Of UTOPIAS

Tuesday 9th May 2023, 8:15pm, Ensemble Theatre

Under Darren Yap's direction, Lynn Nottage's latest play finds hope and enlightenment against the odds through the art of the sandwich in CLYDE'S. Nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play in 2022, this 90-minute work expresses a bleak world that finds hope in the lessons learned around the kitchen of a greasy spoon truck stop diner.

Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian String Quartet's Tour Of UTOPIAS
Nancy Denis as Clyde and Charles Allen as Montrellous (Photo: Prudence Upton)

Rafael (Gabriel Alvarado) used to be a sous chef; Letitia, or Tish (Ebony Vagulans) is a young, essentially single, mother with a child with chronic illness; and Montrellous (Charles Allen) just wants to make the perfect sandwich and spend time with his special lady; the problem is, they've all served jail time. Whether it be Australia or America, or most countries around the world, it's a tough existence for those coming out of incarceration with many jobs requiring background checks that preclude anyone with a criminal record but if the individuals in question want to avoid what often seems like a revolving door of the justice system, they need to find work and stay away from the temptations that could lead them back in jail. While the likes of Rafael, Tish, Montrellous and newcomer Jason (Aaron Tsindos), a young man bearing neo-Nazi tattoos with a history of hate crimes, have, in the eyes of the law, served their time, they are often ignored by society and potential employers. Clyde (Nancy Denis) however understands their position personally, having known the inside of prison walls herself and uses their need for work to her own advantage. She knows that they'll remain 'loyal' because they have no other options but to put up with her spiteful bullying and belittling behavior as they make sandwiches in her truck stop diner, CLYDE'S, on a highway somewhere in Pennsylvania. At first, she wants her cooks, led by Montrellous, to just churn out the white bread basics of unimaginative food but over time some of the Sandwich Sage's creations seem to make it to the menu and try as she might to squash any spirit the staff may have, the kitchen staff turn out even the simplest of sandwich with the certain something that lifts them above ordinary as they themselves learn that they can be more than what society has come to expect of them.

Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian String Quartet's Tour Of UTOPIAS
Nancy Denis as Clyde and Ebony Vagulans as Letitia (Photo: Prudence Upton)

With the entirety of the story taking place in the small kitchen of CLYDE'S, Set and Costume designer Simone Romaniuk has created a detailed space that captures the energy and claustrophobia of a small working kitchen, complete with flaring hotplate, industrial sink, service window and steel preparation benches. With real food, albeit not as masterful as Nottage's dialogue would have the audience believe is produced at CLYDE'S, prepared on stage, stage manager Lauren Tulloh and Assistant Stage Manager Jessica Law have their work cut out for them as a multitude of ingredients are on hand for chopping, grating and ultimately compiling into the sandwich orders Clyde has clumsily scrawled onto order dockets. The costumes easily give a degree of insight into the characters, with the most telling being Clyde's wardrobe of bodycon clothes of a woman that only ever steps foot into the kitchen to ride roughshod over her staff, there is way too much exposed skin to go anywhere near a fryer or a hotplate. Morgan Moroney's lighting design enhances the comedy of the work as spotlights shine on Montrellous' masterpieces while the harsh reality of life behind the scenes at Clyde's is reinforced with harsh white light of a working kitchen. Max Lambert and Roger Lock's compositions and sound design provide musical interludes during scene changes while celebrating the diverse backgrounds of the characters, from Latino dance beats, southern jazz and simple piano arrangements.

Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian String Quartet's Tour Of UTOPIAS
Aaron Tsindos as Jason and Nancy Denis as Clyde (Photo: Prudence Upton)

The quintet of performers all work well together as they express their characters with sincerity and depth. While at first glance it is quickly established that all are from the wrong side of the law, each performer ensures that their characters have a mystery that alludes to the reality that there is more to their story than just their rap sheet. Aside from Denis' Clyde, who just escalates in 'evil', and Allen's Montrellous who is the perpetual peacemaker and "Buddha if he grew up in the hood", the staff at CLYDE'S have a spectrum of emotional responses showing how close they are to regressing if it weren't for the job Clyde provides them and the emotional and psychological support that Montrellous, and by extension, the others in the kitchen, provide.

Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian String Quartet's Tour Of UTOPIAS
Ebony Vagulans as Letitia, Aaron Tsindos as Jason and Gabriel Alvarado as Rafael (Photo: Prudence Upton)

In addition to seeing the potential of the humble sandwich, CLYDE provides a reminder that people shouldn't be categorized purely on their past. People have the potential to change, particularly if they are given support and encouragement and have the opportunity to find a purpose for their lives. CLYDE is well worth seeing, just make sure you eat before hand because the creations that the kitchen staff dream up will have you salivating.

CLYDE'S - Ensemble Theatre

Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian String Quartet's Tour Of UTOPIAS
Gabriel Alvarado as Rafael and Charles Allen as Montrellous (Photo: Prudence Upton)


RELATED STORIES

Photos: CLYDES on Broadway Hosts A Food Truck Event! Photo
Photos: CLYDE'S on Broadway Hosts A Food Truck Event!

Second Stage Theater's production of Lynn Nottage's new play CLYDE'S is currently running at Second Stage's Broadway home, the Hayes Theater. To celebrate the food-centric story, the production hosted a food truck event outside of its home. Check out photos from the event!

BWW Interview: Uzo Aduba on Taking on the Tough as Nails Clyde at the Hayes Theater Photo
BWW Interview: Uzo Aduba on Taking on the Tough as Nails 'Clyde' at the Hayes Theater

Drizzle on some optimism and you've got yourself a darn satisfying sandwich. Or, really, a taste of life that may be in reach. It all depends on how you view life at Clyde's, now on Broadway, where sandwiches become a symbol of hope-where each deli meat and leafy green represents the potential for the future.

VIDEO: Uzo Aduba Talks Returning to Broadway in CLYDES on THE VIEW Photo
VIDEO: Uzo Aduba Talks Returning to Broadway in CLYDE'S on THE VIEW

Uzo Aduba appeared on The View this morning to discuss returning to Broadway as the title role in Clyde's. She speaks on when she first fell in love in theatre and the role her costumes play in her approach to her character in the play. Watch the new interview now!

Review Roundup: CLYDES Opens On Broadway- See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo
Review Roundup: CLYDE'S Opens On Broadway- See What the Critics Are Saying!

Second Stage Theater's production of Lynn Nottage's new play CLYDE'S opens tonight, Tuesday November 23, 2021, at Second Stage's Broadway home, the Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street at 8th Avenue).


From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia. Si... (read more about this author)

REVIEW: CLYDE'S Is A Thought Provoking Comedy About The People Society Prefers To ForgetREVIEW: CLYDE'S Is A Thought Provoking Comedy About The People Society Prefers To Forget
REVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Contribution To The Sydney Opera House's Inside/Out At The House SeasonREVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Contribution To The Sydney Opera House's Inside/Out At The House Season
REVIEW: Julia Robertson and Zara Stanton's Musical Theatre Adaptation METROPOLIS Is A Beautiful Interpretation Thea von Harbou's Dystopian Tale.REVIEW: Julia Robertson and Zara Stanton's Musical Theatre Adaptation METROPOLIS Is A Beautiful Interpretation Thea von Harbou's Dystopian Tale.
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On MORTELREVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On MORTEL

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
Riverside Theatres (6/15-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On the Beach
Roslyn Packer Theatre (7/18-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spiegeltent Wollongong
Wollongong Arts Precinct (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Sydney Opera House (10/24-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Driftwood The Musical
Glen St Theatres, Cnr Glen Street, Blackbutts Rd, Belrose NSW 2085 (5/24-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dictionary of Lost Words
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (10/26-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tales of Hoffmann
Joan Sutherland Theatre (7/11-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mad Scenes with Jessica Pratt
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Roslyn Packer Theatre (9/05-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FLAZEDA - Student Spectacular
Harmonie German Club (7/01-7/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU