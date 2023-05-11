REVIEW: CLYDE'S Is A Thought Provoking Comedy About The People Society Prefers To Forget

Tuesday 9th May 2023, 8:15pm, Ensemble Theatre

Under Darren Yap's direction, Lynn Nottage's latest play finds hope and enlightenment against the odds through the art of the sandwich in CLYDE'S. Nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play in 2022, this 90-minute work expresses a bleak world that finds hope in the lessons learned around the kitchen of a greasy spoon truck stop diner.

Nancy Denis as Clyde and Charles Allen as Montrellous (Photo: Prudence Upton)

Rafael (Gabriel Alvarado) used to be a sous chef; Letitia, or Tish (Ebony Vagulans) is a young, essentially single, mother with a child with chronic illness; and Montrellous (Charles Allen) just wants to make the perfect sandwich and spend time with his special lady; the problem is, they've all served jail time. Whether it be Australia or America, or most countries around the world, it's a tough existence for those coming out of incarceration with many jobs requiring background checks that preclude anyone with a criminal record but if the individuals in question want to avoid what often seems like a revolving door of the justice system, they need to find work and stay away from the temptations that could lead them back in jail. While the likes of Rafael, Tish, Montrellous and newcomer Jason (Aaron Tsindos), a young man bearing neo-Nazi tattoos with a history of hate crimes, have, in the eyes of the law, served their time, they are often ignored by society and potential employers. Clyde (Nancy Denis) however understands their position personally, having known the inside of prison walls herself and uses their need for work to her own advantage. She knows that they'll remain 'loyal' because they have no other options but to put up with her spiteful bullying and belittling behavior as they make sandwiches in her truck stop diner, CLYDE'S, on a highway somewhere in Pennsylvania. At first, she wants her cooks, led by Montrellous, to just churn out the white bread basics of unimaginative food but over time some of the Sandwich Sage's creations seem to make it to the menu and try as she might to squash any spirit the staff may have, the kitchen staff turn out even the simplest of sandwich with the certain something that lifts them above ordinary as they themselves learn that they can be more than what society has come to expect of them.

Nancy Denis as Clyde and Ebony Vagulans as Letitia (Photo: Prudence Upton)

With the entirety of the story taking place in the small kitchen of CLYDE'S, Set and Costume designer Simone Romaniuk has created a detailed space that captures the energy and claustrophobia of a small working kitchen, complete with flaring hotplate, industrial sink, service window and steel preparation benches. With real food, albeit not as masterful as Nottage's dialogue would have the audience believe is produced at CLYDE'S, prepared on stage, stage manager Lauren Tulloh and Assistant Stage Manager Jessica Law have their work cut out for them as a multitude of ingredients are on hand for chopping, grating and ultimately compiling into the sandwich orders Clyde has clumsily scrawled onto order dockets. The costumes easily give a degree of insight into the characters, with the most telling being Clyde's wardrobe of bodycon clothes of a woman that only ever steps foot into the kitchen to ride roughshod over her staff, there is way too much exposed skin to go anywhere near a fryer or a hotplate. Morgan Moroney's lighting design enhances the comedy of the work as spotlights shine on Montrellous' masterpieces while the harsh reality of life behind the scenes at Clyde's is reinforced with harsh white light of a working kitchen. Max Lambert and Roger Lock's compositions and sound design provide musical interludes during scene changes while celebrating the diverse backgrounds of the characters, from Latino dance beats, southern jazz and simple piano arrangements.

Aaron Tsindos as Jason and Nancy Denis as Clyde (Photo: Prudence Upton)

The quintet of performers all work well together as they express their characters with sincerity and depth. While at first glance it is quickly established that all are from the wrong side of the law, each performer ensures that their characters have a mystery that alludes to the reality that there is more to their story than just their rap sheet. Aside from Denis' Clyde, who just escalates in 'evil', and Allen's Montrellous who is the perpetual peacemaker and "Buddha if he grew up in the hood", the staff at CLYDE'S have a spectrum of emotional responses showing how close they are to regressing if it weren't for the job Clyde provides them and the emotional and psychological support that Montrellous, and by extension, the others in the kitchen, provide.

Ebony Vagulans as Letitia, Aaron Tsindos as Jason and Gabriel Alvarado as Rafael (Photo: Prudence Upton)

In addition to seeing the potential of the humble sandwich, CLYDE provides a reminder that people shouldn't be categorized purely on their past. People have the potential to change, particularly if they are given support and encouragement and have the opportunity to find a purpose for their lives. CLYDE is well worth seeing, just make sure you eat before hand because the creations that the kitchen staff dream up will have you salivating.

CLYDE'S - Ensemble Theatre