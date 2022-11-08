RBG: OF MANY, ONE Extends Season in Sydney
Tickets for seven additional performances are on sale from today – must close 23 December.
Since opening to critical acclaim and standing ovations, Sydney Theatre Company's RBG: Of Many, One at Wharf 1 Theatre starring the "magnificent" (Limelight) Heather Mitchell will be extended until 23 December. Tickets for this "highly satisfying...worthy tribute" (Suzy Goes See) to former US Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, written by celebrated lawyer-turned-playwright Suzie Miller are on sale now.
In this brand new one-woman production directed by Priscilla Jackman, Mitchell plays RBG from the ages of 13 to 87, charting the incredible achievements throughout her professional life - her historic Supreme Court nomination, fierce advocacy for reproductive rights and serving alongside Clinton, Obama and Trump. In her performance, Mitchell "answers every call upon her art with such poise, beauty, humour, insight and intelligence as brings tears to the eyes" (SMH).
