Queensland Symphony Orchestra Will Perform at Symphony Under the Stars 2020 in Gladstone

Queensland Symphony Orchestra will perform as part of Symphony Under the Stars 2020 in Gladstone. Performances will take place on 24 and 25 September at 7pm.

Conductor Dane Lam and Host Jason Barry-Smith call "action!" as Queensland Symphony Orchestra perform spine-tingling themes that have moved audiences for decades.

From original movie scores to classical music featured in inspiring movies, it's a feast of favourites - the triumphant themes from Star Wars; the exhilaration of the flying bikes in E.T's 'Adventures on Earth'; and, arranged especially for Queensland Symphony Orchestra, the stirring landscape of works from Belle by the first ever female composer to win an Academy Award, Rachel Portman; and much, much more. This will be guaranteed fun for all the family!

This event is free, but bookings are essential.

COVID-19 safe information

Ticket purchasers can sit together if they are part of the same household.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency, conditions surrounding this event are subject to change.

Venue capacity limits are in place and pre-purchased tickets are required.

No tickets will be available at the event.

Social distancing between families or groups is to be strictly adhered to.

You are asked not to attend if you have returned from overseas or a COVID-19 hotspot in the last 14 days, have a cold or flu-like symptoms, have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

Learn more and book at https://www.qso.com.au/events/2020/queensland-regional-concerts/symphony-under-the-stars-2020-gladstone.

