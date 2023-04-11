Program Revealed For PACT Centre For Emerging Artists April SOUND OUT THE STREET

PACT Centre for Emerging Artists has announced the dynamic three-day program for Sound Out The Street in Erskineville, from 28 - 30 April 2023. Celebrating the talent and diversity of the local community, the series finale brings together three days of pop-up art, music, sound and dance, in their largest outdoor event to date.

Erskineville will come to life during the popular Sunset Sessions presented each evening from 6.30pm - 8pm, with vibrant performances and art by local artists. Highlights include a roving orchestra and sword dance by composer Dr Nicholas Ng, drumming sessions, a fun musical performance by The Prophets, light projections by multimedia artist Tristan Jalleh, as well as live DJ sets and dance battles with performers including Cassidy McDermott Smith, Azzam Mohamed and Olivia Hadley.

A number of workshops and interactive activities will be offered across the weekend, including a free drumming workshop by West-African artist, musician and dancer Lucky Lartey, interactive poetry and music by composer Christine Pan, life drawing with activist Demon Derriere, and immersive bicycle rides with Filipino artist Rosell Flatley.

On Friday 28 April, local children will take to the street for a wearable art procession led by artists Kartika Suharto-Martin and Jason Phu, and an adventurous sound installation by artist Claudia Chidiac sees local kids sharing their lived experiences of the neighbourhood.

Each evening from 8.30pm, PACT will host Re:SOUND in their iconic Erskineville warehouse, an electrifying night of performance art featuring alumni artists Charlotte Saluzinsky, Liliana Occhiuto, Ailsa Liu, Liana Molina, Frank Dwyer, and Jacqui O'Reilly.

All weekend Sound Gardens dotted throughout Erskineville's micro-parks will invite passers-by to experience sound installations by the renowned First Nations journalist, writer and sound artist Daniel Browning, poets from Enqueer, Sydney Queer Writers Festival, and FAMILI Creative Director Ripley Kavara. From dawn until dusk paste-up artwork by Nadia Odlum, Liz Ham, Casey Ayres and Jake Simon will fill the streets and shopfronts.

To coincide with Sound Out The Street, PACT is launching two ongoing soundwalks developed by local artists. Henrietta Baird and Rowan Savage create a soundwalk that explores the history of Erskineville through Indigenous perspectives, and Gail Priest and Amy Flannery present 'Songs for Phantom Dances', encapsulating the energy of dance past, present and future.

Chenoeh Miller, PACT Senior Producer, said: "Sound Out the Street connects the thriving neighbourhood of Erskineville through local art, music, performance, and dance. I am particularly excited by the April Sound Out The Street because not only does it run over three days and expands its footprint, but it is also bursting at the seams with performances by PACT artists. Our artists inspire the local industry with their passionate commitment to exploring new ideas and sharing them with the community."

Sound Out the Street has been curated by Sēini 'SistaNative' Taumoepeau, an orator and songwoman of the Mōana, and cultural programmer Sam Watson Wood.

Sound Out the Street is presented in partnership with major sponsor City of Sydney, and partners Create NSW, Young Henrys and local businesses.

For the full program visit www.pact.net.au/sound-out-the-street.