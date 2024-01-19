Piano+ and the New England Conservatorium of Music Launch Autumn Piano School

Piano+ and the New England Conservatorium of Music invite piano lovers nationally to participate in the inaugural Autumn Piano School, a new five-day program to be held at the prestigious New England Conservatorium of Music in Armidale from 17 to 21 April 2024. Enrolments are now open until March 31 or until courses reach capacity.

Six streams are on offer: Beginner and Junior streams, Intermediate and Advance Streams, and an Adult Amateur Stream, with all ages welcome and enrolment based on skill level. There is also a specialist Pedagogy course for studio piano teachers, with a series of lectures and workshops that focus on the method and practice of teaching.

Over 16 leading piano teachers from around the country will provide one-to-one-lessons, workshops and masterclasses, sharing their expertise, as well as, no doubt, some great teaching moments from their international careers.

Specialist teachers include:

Dr James Cuskelly OAM an Immediate Past President of the International Kodály Society and Adjunct Professor at the University of Queensland (School of Education). He is internationally recognised for his ability to enthuse and educate students of all ages, and has led teacher-training programs around the world.

Samantha Coates an internationally regarded piano pedagogue and presenter, and well-known as the creator and publisher of the music education series Blitz Books.

Dr Bernadette Harvey a renowned Australian solo pianist, chamber musician and master teacher at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, NSW.

All teenage and adult participants will be invited to perform in the daily Blackboard Recitals, while primary-school aged children will get to perform in their own concert as part of the event. Three public evening concerts will also be held, each presenting one of our internationally acclaimed performer-teachers.

“From what we hope will become an annual event, the inaugural Autumn Piano School in partnership with the New England Conservatorium of Music, will be a unique opportunity for piano players of all ages and levels of proficiency to immerse themselves in piano performance, under the tutelage of some of Australia’s best educators and presenters. ” says Marcus Barker CEO of Piano+, an exciting new company emerging from the almost 50-year-old Sydney International Piano Competition (The Sydney). “The Autumn Piano School is suited to participants who are in the first few years of learning, right through to those studying or hoping to study at tertiary level, plus professional studio teachers, and adult amateurs who are simply looking to reconnect with their love of playing the piano.”

“Picturesque Armidale in northern NSW is an ideal setting for music teachers and students to soak up a friendly, relaxed country atmosphere and be immersed in a community with a long history of excellence in fine music.” says Corinne Arter, Co-CEO of the New England Conservatorium. “We are looking forward to welcoming pianists of all ages from across Australia, all united by a passion for this marvellously expressive instrument and its extraordinary repertoire.”

Studio piano teachers are encouraged to join the Pedagogy stream to learn from outstanding Australian pianists, piano pedagogues and music educators. This school is also an opportunity for teachers to connect with colleagues to share teaching techniques and experiences. Early career teachers and music students interested in becoming studio teachers are especially welcome.

The dedicated Beginner and Junior streams provide one-on-one and group classes led by instructors who specialise in teaching young children. Morning sessions will cover a variety of different activities, including Kodaly and Orff methods, Music Theory and small-group performance classes. Accompanying parents and guardians are invited to observe all classes for free.



For pianists seeking to refine their skills and excel in examinations, Intermediate and Advanced Streams will challenge and inspire. If you’re looking to study music at a tertiary level, this course is an invaluable opportunity to meet and learn from several of Australia’s leading tertiary piano teachers all in the one place.

The Adult Amateur Stream is suited to adult pianists who play for pure joy. Whether you've looking for a new challenge or are simply wanting to reconnect with your love for the piano, daily workshops will cater to all levels of playing in a friendly and supportive environment.

The Autumn Piano School is open for enrolments until March 31 and features course-only packages. At the conclusion all participants will receive a Participation Certificate. Class numbers for the six streams are limited: Pedagogy - 25, Beginner - 22, Junior - 40, Intermediate - 30, Advanced - 12 and Adult Amateur - 8. For more information on courses visit pianoplus.com.au.