Penrith Performing and Visual Arts Launches New Online Arts Program, Keep Heart Penrith

Penrith Performing & Visual Arts is at its heart a deeply human organisation; with connection to multiple facets of the arts at its core. Around the world audiences are reeling from the many changes and challenges being experienced globally to the arts world. Diaries are wiped clean; the gatherings and events are gone - for now.

The new online program Keep Heart Penrith delivered by Penrith Performing and Visual Arts will help guide audiences and community to the new changed arts world via Creative Care Packs; a series of arts-based content & learning delivered to your email address.

As part of Keep Heart Penrith, the Creative Care Packs will bring a balanced collection of the latest and best arts content.

The best in live performance, virtual travel to the top museums and exhibitions around the world, as well as fun and creative activities to try at home by yourself or with the family. The packs also include insights with Gallery, Q, Joan or Con team members and staff, insights into the Collection, plus writing prompts and exercises. There is also a From the Archives section - a series of did you know insights covering the history of creative Penrith, including the legacy behind Q Theatre, The Joan and Penrith Regional Gallery.

Penrith Conservatorium, Q Theatre and Penrith Regional Gallery have all moved to operating online with exhibitions, creative projects, workshops, private lessons and ensemble tuition now available to access from the computer at home. Please see below for details.

PENRITH CONSERVATORIUM

From Term 2, all private music lessons and ensembles at Penrith Conservatorium will be offered online until doors reopen. Music tutors will be delivering lessons using Zoom, Skype or Facetime so students can enjoy tailored private music lessons all from the comfort of home. All enrolled students will also be eligible for free online concert practice groups and music appreciation webinars. Creative Kids Vouchers are accepted. To book and find out more go to: www.penrithconservatorium.com.au

Q THEATRE / STUDIO Q

Studio Q is now operating online as Stage Door; an online theatre and performance training program designed to be delivered online via Zoom and Google Classrooms. Participants need access to a computer, stable internet connection and a room where they can move around and make some sound. This series includes a variety of workshops suitable for ages 5 - 18, and for all skills levels and needs.

Q Theatre is also inviting local singers and string players to join in the free online performance of 'All Might' - a song from a new musical that participants will be invited to rehearse for at home and submit to our team! All contributions will be edited into a beautiful version of the song and shared online. No auditions required. To book and find out more about the Q Theatre projects on offer go to: www.qtheatre.com.au

PENRITH REGIONAL GALLERY

Penrith Regional Gallery is currently offering free online art-making activities for all ages. The activities are made up of self-paced, self-guided learning for participants, including How-To Annotated Drawings, blindfold activities, sensory activities, art games, colouring in and Easter-themed activities. To find out more go to: www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au

To access Keep Heart Penrith and download the Creative Care Packs for your weekly dose of online creativity, visit the website and sign up to the newsletter. Expect a little fun, some inspiration, things to learn from and create to keep your creative finger on the pulse.





