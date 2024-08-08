Original Cast Recording of Australian Musical THE LOVERS is Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following its sold-out premiere season at the Sydney Opera House with Bell Shakespeare, the much-anticipated cast album of THE LOVERS is available now.

Laura Murphy's smash-hit musical takes the story of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream and boldly reimagines it through a contemporary pop lens.

The album features the all-star cast from the critically acclaimed production: Stellar Perry (The Voice, Rocky Horror Picture Show), Blake Appelqvist (& Juliet, Kinky Boots), Natalie Abbott (Muriel's Wedding, The Deb- film), Monique Sallé (Mamma Mia, A Chorus Line), Brittanie Shipway (Jesus Christ Superstar, Chess) and Jerrod Smith (Rent, Heathers).

Writer and composer Laura Murphy is fast becoming Australia's most prolific creator of new musicals. Her most recent work, ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL, won "Best Musical" at the TimeOut Sydney Arts and Culture Awards.

"The response to the world premiere of The Lovers was more magical than I could have ever imagined. I am thrilled to share the incredible performances of our cast and musicians on this album and I hope you enjoy venturing through the forest with us once more." - Laura Murphy

The album is available across all your favourite music platforms:

Apple Music/iTunes

Spotify

Youtube

Amazon Music

Comments