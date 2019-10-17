Opera Australia Presents 2 WEDDINGS, 1 BRIDE At Riverside Theatres

Opera Australia's Two Weddings, One Bride will return to Sydney for two shows only at Riverside Theatres, Parramatta on the 13th November.

Starring musical-theatre royalty, Geraldine Turner, Two Weddings One Bride is a charming operetta based on a story by Charles Lecocq, featuring some of the world's most-loved operetta waltzes, polkas and songs, with a quirky and entertaining plot full of twists and turns.

Two Weddings, One Bride is set in the exotic surrounds of Morocco, a fiscally-challenged Governor finds himself in a little too deep and the creditors are nipping at his well-shod heels. But marrying off his twin daughters to just the right suitors could save his bacon!

Together with Turner, the show boasts an impeccable cast including rising star soprano and winner of the 2018 IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition Zoe Drummond, tenors Nicholas Jones and Michael Petruccelli, as well as baritones Andrew Jones and John Bolton Wood.

Opera Australia's Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini says, "Two Weddings, One Bride is a very humorous piece, it's like a French farce all set to fabulous music that people will know straight away. This production is for people who want to have a fun time."

Music Director Robert Andrew Greene Director Dean Bryant With John Bolton Wood, Zoe Drummond, Andrew Jones, Nicholas Jones, Michael Petruccelli and Geraldine Turner.

Tickets: Adult $69 Concession $64. Available https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/two-weddings-one-bride/ or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fees: phone $4.60, web $3.60 and counter $2.60.





