Old 505 Presents FRIDA KAHLO: VIVA LA VIDA

On the Day of the Dead, Frida Kahlo is cooking and while she waits for her guests to arrive, she evokes Diego Rivera, Nelson Rockefeller, Leon Trotsky, exposes her opinion on art, Mexico, the United States, France and of course, the memory of her terrible accident and the presence of death.

Humberto Robles's seminal work Viva La Vida, inspired by authentic documents, materials and memoirs from Frida Kahlo, reveals the wo! man behind the icon, the artist beyond the face printed on millions of bags, wallets and other paraphernalia.

Text adapted from Spanish by Gaël Le Cornec and Luis Benkard. Directed by Anna Jahjah. With Kate Boukallil as Frida Kahlo

Producer: Théâtre Excentrique Assistant Director: Bérangère Graham-Dupuis Language and Cultural Consultants: Ana Cuellar and Kris Shalvey Lighting Designer: Larry Kelly Set and Costume Design: Théâtre Excentrique Graphic Design: Madison Avenue Production Photographer: Mansoor Noor

DATES 23 April - 4 May (Preview Tuesday 23 April) || Tues to Sat 7 pm to 8 pm. DURATION 60 minutes, no interval. VENUE The Old 505 Theatre || Level 1, 5 Eliza Street, Newtown. TICKETS $45 Premium Adults - $40 Adults - $30 Concession - Pay What You Want Preview, INFO / BOOKINGS www.old505theatre.com or phone: 0432 714 809





