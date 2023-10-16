New Theatre's Final Show For The Year, THE BALLAD OF MARIA MARTEN, Makes Australian Premiere

Performances run 14 November - 16 December 2023.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

New Theatre's Final Show For The Year, THE BALLAD OF MARIA MARTEN, Makes Australian Premiere

The notorious ‘Red Barn Murder' of 1827 has entered the annals of British folklore, the subject of prurient gossip and grim speculation.

 
A young woman, Maria Marten, goes to a barn in Suffolk to meet her lover, with plans to elope. A year later her body is found, hidden under the floor.
 
What was the truth behind her murder? Why was she killed? And who was responsible?

Rather than a literal retelling of this historic ‘true crime', Beth Flintoff's play is a thrilling feminist reappraisal that focuses on Maria's life, and celebrates the solidarity of female friendship through story-telling, dance and laughter.
 
Her fate is explored through the eyes of Maria and the women who loved her, shedding light on a complex story of love, loss, prejudice and patriarchal power.

New Theatre rounds out the year with an Australian premiere. Our Artistic Director, Louise Fischer, leads the team that includes set designer Tom Bannerman, lighting designer Michael Schell, costume designer Deborah Mulhall, assistant director Ali Davies, dialect coach Benjamin Purser and intimacy director Shondelle Pratt.

The all-female cast, playing both female and male characters, comprises
Naomi Belet (The Lovely Bones, Breaking the Code) and New Theatre debutantes Olivia Bartha, Kyra Belford-Thomas, Ali Bendell, Rhiannon Jean, Maddie Sherston, Zarah Stibbard and Jane Wallace. 

Says Louise, "I am thrilled to direct the Australian premiere of this wonderful play. I was drawn to it because although dealing with a death, it celebrates a life, one that should be honoured and cherished. 

"At the heart of 'The Ballad of Maria Marten' is the story of a woman who deserved more on so many levels.  It is about the bonds of friendship and the joy of first loves, and how life starts out with so much promise until the world gets in the way.

It's also very exciting to be directing an ensemble of actors none of whom I've worked with before. Discovering new talent through the audition process is always a buzz."
Beth Flintoff is an English playwright, theatre director, teacher and community theatre maker. She originally trained and worked as an actor, while founding the new writing ensemble Debut Theatre Company, and has worked with Paines Plough, New Diorama, Rabble Theatre Company (where she is an Associate Artist), The Watermill Theatre (where she was Outreach Director), and Eastern Angles.

The True History of Susanna Shakespeare reached the Bruntwood Prize Longlist in 2019, the Papatango Prize Longlist in 2017, the Hope Mill Prize shortlist in 2021, was shortlisted for Bristol Old Vic Open Sessions and selected for research and development as part of the Nuffield Theatre Southampton Tenancy scheme. The Incident Room, which she co-directed, was selected as the best of Edinburgh Fringe 2019 by The Guardian, The Telegraph and The Stage. It ran at New Diorama for a sell-out five weeks in 2020, before a planned run at 59E59 Theatre in New York was postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this year, her play Henry I was performed by Rabble Theatre Company in the ruins of Reading Abbey. The Ballad of Maria Marten has had three tours of the UK, most recently in 2022, plus numerous productions around the world. 
 




