New Theatre Announces Program For February To July 2020

Artistic Director Louise Fischer has announced New Theatre's program for the first half of the 2020 season.



"In a departure from previous years, we've decided to keep the latter part of the year a secret - giving our fans two bites of the cherry and providing a perfect excuse for a mid-year party!" said Fischer.



From February to July, New Theatre is presenting a quartet of extraordinary plays.



First up is the Australian premiere of a very funny and subversive political satire from the US, Topher Payne's ANGRY FAGS, directed by Mark G Nagle (Fucking Men) and presented as part of the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras festival.



We follow this with the welcome return of a modern Australian multi-cultural, multi-generational story of an unlikely but deeply rewarding friendship: NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH by Lally Katz. directed by Trudy Ritchie, who was assistant director this year on Once in Royal David's City.



In April/May comes the world premiere of a brilliant new stage version of one of the 20th century's most profoundly influential novels: ANIMAL FARM by George Orwell, adapted and directed by Saro Lusty-Cavallari, an exciting emerging talent making his New Theatre debut.



To round off the first half of the year, we're taking a new and revelatory look at an Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning American contemporary classic: GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS by David Mamet, directed by Louise Fischer (The Grapes of Wrath, August: Osage County).



There's so much to tantalise your theatrical tastebuds and we can't wait to share great theatre with you in 2020.

Australian Premiere

Presented as part of the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras

4 February - 7 March

ANGRY FAGS

By Topher Payne



"It's only terrorism when it doesn't work. When it works, we call it revolution."



A revenge story and a cautionary tale about good gay guys gone bad! An uncompromising Oscar Wilde-meets-Fight Club fantasia, with more than a nod to the films of Quentin Tarantino, it pushes all the buttons.



Director: Mark G Nagle

Image: © Spanic/iStock/Christina Hatzis

17 March - 9 April

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH

By Lally Katz



"Many people will want to kill you. Better you is ready."



Ana is a battle-hardened Austrian-Hungarian veteran of the 20th century. Her neighbour Catherine is a twenty-something aspiring actress waiting for a better world. Can their unlikely friendship outlive the colossal forces of history, the inevitability of death, and a trip to the mall to see Mamma Mia?



Director: Trudy Ritchie

Image:© Melpomenem/iStock

World Premiere

21 April - 23 May

ANIMAL FARM

Adapted by Saro Lusty-Cavallari

From the novel by George Orwell



"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."



This is the story of how a revolution goes wrong. How the genuine disaffection of those in desperate need of change becomes weaponized and putrefied by a ruthless political class, and a chilling reminder of how absolute power is seized and how it's retained.





31 May - 4 July

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

By David Mamet



"I'm selling something they don't even want."



Lies. Greed. Corruption. It's business as usual in the cut-throat world of Chicago real estate sales. For this pack of wolves, the mantra is simple: close the deal and you've won the Cadillac; blow the lead and you're f****d.





