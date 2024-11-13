Moonlight Cinema Returns For The Summer In Australia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Moonlight Cinema is back with a line-up of some of 2024's best releases, plus two weeks of classic ‘Christmas Favourites', announced as part of their December program. Moonlight sessions will run from late November 2024 to March 2025 (dates and locations available below) across five Australian locations.

Moonlight Cinema brings the ultimate outdoor cinema experience to some of Australia's most beautiful locations. Audiences can enjoy their favourite films at Adelaide's Botanic Park, Brisbane's Roma St Parklands, Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens, Perth's Kings Park & Botanic Garden and Sydney's Centennial Parklands.

While enjoying these picturesque parks, attendees might like to indulge in Singapore Airline's Gold Grass, for waiter service and prime views. Across Australia, viewers will also have a chance to enjoy the Mount Franklin Lightly Sparkling Platinum experiences, which include delicious and refreshing Mount Franklin Lightly Sparkling to experience, a food package and personal waiter service direct to deluxe double bean bags.

Moviegoers will be treated to a combination of classics and this year's box office smashes. 2024 releases include Wicked, Gladiator II, Heretic, Challengers, It Ends with Us, Deadpool and Wolverine, The Fall Guy, The Substance, Twisters and Kneecap.

Fans of superstar performer Robbie Williams can catch his biopic Better Man, on its Boxing Day release. Iconic films Mean Girls (2004) and Barbie are also featured in the lineup.

There are plenty of options available for those after some festive flicks, with two weeks of holiday films on offer, including Elf, Red One, Love Actually, The Holiday, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Families can also enjoy screenings of Inside Out 2 and a special preview screening of Paddington in Peru.

“With a big summer of movies on the horizon in some of Australia's most beautiful parklands and gardens, Moonlight Cinema is back to deliver the perfect cinematic backdrop for an unforgettable night out”, says John Boero, General Manager of Entertainment Operations, EVT. "Moonlight Cinema has become an iconic summer tradition, and we're excited to bring audiences our biggest season yet."

Comments