MAGIC MIKE LIVE Will Open in Sydney

Following advice received from the Federal Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Melbourne season of Magic Mike Live has been postponed.

The Producers of Magic Mike Live have been able to reschedule the Melbourne season one year later than originally planned and that Melbourne audiences will still have the opportunity to enjoy this production based on the hit movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL.

Originally scheduled to open in May 2020 changes have been made to the performance schedule and the production will now open in Melbourne at The Arcadia at Birrarung Marr on 8 June 2021.

Patrons who purchased tickets to the Melbourne season of Magic Mike Live will receive an email from Ticketmaster outlining details relating to performances that have been postponed. Tickets purchased for Melbourne performances will be transferred to a corresponding date in the new season. Tickets will be valid for this new date with the same seating allocation currently booked. Patrons wishing to enquire about an alternative date or refunds should contact Ticketmaster prior to Friday 15 May on https://help.ticketmaster.com.au/hc/en-au

The Sydney season will proceed as planned from 19 November 2020 at the Entertainment Quarter and Brisbane and Perth remain on waitlist. The Producers understand that the situation is changing day to day and these are challenging times. In the event that any performances are required to be rescheduled, patrons will be contacted well in advance.

The latest information regarding ticketing policy and performances, including a list of rescheduled dates, appears on the show's official social media channels and website and is available in the Media Dropbox.

SYDNEY

Channing Tatum and the Producers of Magic Mike Live Australia look forward to welcoming audiences to The Arcadia and thank audiences for their support.Magic Mike Live guests must be at least 18 years to attend.

Venue The Arcadia, Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park

Dates From Thursday 19 November 2020

Times Tuesday & Wednesday at 7pm

Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 7pm and 9.30pm

Sunday at 5pm and 7.30pm

Prices Tickets from $75 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings Ticketmaster.com.au

Groups Bookings 10 or more, groups@ticketmaster.com.au

MELBOURNE

Venue The Arcadia, Birrarung Marr

Season From Tuesday 8 June 2021

Times Tuesday & Wednesday at 7pm

Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 7pm and 9.30pm

Sunday at 5pm and 7.30pm

Prices Tickets from $75 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings Ticketmaster.com.au

Groups Bookings 10 or more, groups@ticketmaster.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You

A $40 backstage Meet & Greet add-on is available with any ticket purchase and includes a professional photograph, a Magic Mike cocktail, a souvenir program, a VIP lanyard and a backstage meet & greet with select members of the cast immediately following the show.