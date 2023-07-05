LES MISERABLES Returns to Riverside Theatres This Month

Performances run 28 July - 12 August 2023.
Be transported to nineteenth-century France as the team behind hit productions of Kinky Boots, Mamma Mia!, Jesus Christ Superstar, Shrek, Wicked and The Phantom of the Opera bring one of the world's most iconic musicals - the multi-award-winning classic, LES MISERABLES back to the Riverside Theatres stage this July/August after a sell-out season in 2020.
Based on Victor Hugo's novel and set amidst the political upheaval of a developing France LES MISERABLES is a poignant, emotional story that follows ex-convict Jean Valjean's lifelong struggle for redemption after being imprisoned for stealing a loaf of bread. Once released he remains an outcast of society and in a stroke of desperation breaks his parole to gain his freedom. Police inspector Javert vows to hunt him down and bring Valjean to justice.
The cast, led by returning musical marvels, Daniel Belle as Jean Valjean and Robert McDougall as Javert, are accompanied by a heart-wrenching score, including some of the most well-known musical theatre hits such as I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home and One Day More. LES MISERABLES is a must-see classic that will stay with audiences for years to come.
Packemin Productions prides itself on bringing some of musical theatre's blockbuster shows to Parramatta and doing them in grand style. Their seasons of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Oliver!, The Wizard of Oz, Hairspray, Annie, Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Mary Poppins, Wicked, Miss Saigon, Shrek the Musical, Legally Blonde, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mamma Mia!, We Will Rock You and most recently Kinky Boots, have wowed Riverside Theatre audiences with large scale productions, featuring highly skilled casts, creative and technical teams.
Producer Neil Gooding
Associate Producer Jordan Vassallo & Courtney Cassar
Director Luke Joslin
Musical Director Peter Hayward
Associate Director Courtney Cassar
Choreographer Gelina Enriquez
Assistant Director Daniel Belle
Assistant MD Rob McDougall
Stage Manager Linus Karasi
Costume Coordinator Audrey Currie
Head of Make- Up & Wigs Karen Lamont-Barnett
Lighting Designer Tom Wightwick
Jean Valjean ............................. Daniel Belle
Javert ..................................... Rob McDougall
Fantine ..................................... Courtney Emmas
Eponine .................................... Daniella Delfin
Cosette ..................................... Georgia Burley
Marius .................................... Brenton Bell
Thenardier ............................... Garth Saville
Madame Thenardier................. Emily Kimpton
Gavroche .................................. William Steiner
Joe Thomas
Little Cosette / Little Eponine .. Isabella Edye
Haylee Gooding
Chloe Ngadimin
Sierra Watson
Enjolras .................................... Tom Kelly
Grantaire ................................. Tana Laga'aia
Combeferre ............................. Alex Bozanic
Feuilly ..................................... Luc-Pierre Tannous
Courfeyrac ............................... Tom Jenkins
Joly .......................................... Jono Simpson
Lesgles ..................................... Nathan Lomas
Jean Prouvaire.......................... Chris Rutter
Inkeeper ................................... Thomas Weaver
Inkeeper's Wife ........................ Felicity Beale
Bishop ..................................... Jeremy Curtin
Factory Foreman ...................... Haji Myrteza
Factory Girl .............................. Rachel Amanda Thomas
Brujon ...................................... Thomas Weaver
Babet ....................................... Caleb Morrison
Claquesous ............................... Elliot Aitken
Montparnasse .......................... Ryan Glasson
Valjean Understudy .................. Nathan Lomas
Javert Understudy .................... Jeremy Curtin
Fantine Understudy ................. Laura Sheldon
Eponine Understudy ................ Amélie Matthews
Cosette Understudy ................. Felicity Beale
Thenadier Understudy ............. Haji Myrteza
Madame Thenardier U/S ......... Felicity Amos
Enjolras Understudy ................ Alex Bozanic
Marius Understudy .................. Luc-Pierre Tannous
Elliot Aitken, Felicity Amos, Felicity Beale, Kate Betcher, Makenzie Bonney, Hannah Burton, Sarah Currie, Paul Duncan, Ethan Dzang, Piper Escott, Abbey Fyffe, Ryan Glasson, Stephanie Gray, Sean Gunn, Maggie Hartsuyker, Molly Keegan, Max Kendrick, Amélie Matthews, Rose McClelland, Melanie Mcleod, Holly McDonald, Krystal Meyer, Caleb Morrison, Haji Myrteza, Ally Palmer, Rebecca Robinson, Isabella Schroder, Laura Sheldon, Jonathan Simpson, Felix Staas, Hamish Stewart, Hannah Stewart, Rachel Amanda Thomas, Thomas Weaver
