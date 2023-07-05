LES MISERABLES Returns to Riverside Theatres This Month

Be transported to nineteenth-century France as the team behind hit productions of Kinky Boots, Mamma Mia!, Jesus Christ Superstar, Shrek, Wicked and The Phantom of the Opera bring one of the world's most iconic musicals - the multi-award-winning classic, LES MISERABLES back to the Riverside Theatres stage this July/August after a sell-out season in 2020.

Based on Victor Hugo's novel and set amidst the political upheaval of a developing France LES MISERABLES is a poignant, emotional story that follows ex-convict Jean Valjean's lifelong struggle for redemption after being imprisoned for stealing a loaf of bread. Once released he remains an outcast of society and in a stroke of desperation breaks his parole to gain his freedom. Police inspector Javert vows to hunt him down and bring Valjean to justice.

The cast, led by returning musical marvels, Daniel Belle as Jean Valjean and Robert McDougall as Javert, are accompanied by a heart-wrenching score, including some of the most well-known musical theatre hits such as I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home and One Day More. LES MISERABLES is a must-see classic that will stay with audiences for years to come.

Packemin Productions prides itself on bringing some of musical theatre's blockbuster shows to Parramatta and doing them in grand style. Their seasons of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Oliver!, The Wizard of Oz, Hairspray, Annie, Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Mary Poppins, Wicked, Miss Saigon, Shrek the Musical, Legally Blonde, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mamma Mia!, We Will Rock You and most recently Kinky Boots, have wowed Riverside Theatre audiences with large scale productions, featuring highly skilled casts, creative and technical teams.

Production Team

Producer Neil Gooding

Associate Producer Jordan Vassallo & Courtney Cassar

Director Luke Joslin

Musical Director Peter Hayward

Associate Director Courtney Cassar

Choreographer Gelina Enriquez

Assistant Director Daniel Belle

Assistant MD Rob McDougall

Stage Manager Linus Karasi

Costume Coordinator Audrey Currie

Head of Make- Up & Wigs Karen Lamont-Barnett

Lighting Designer Tom Wightwick

Cast

Jean Valjean ............................. Daniel Belle

Javert ..................................... Rob McDougall

Fantine ..................................... Courtney Emmas

Eponine .................................... Daniella Delfin

Cosette ..................................... Georgia Burley

Marius .................................... Brenton Bell

Thenardier ............................... Garth Saville

Madame Thenardier................. Emily Kimpton

Gavroche .................................. William Steiner

Joe Thomas

Little Cosette / Little Eponine .. Isabella Edye

Haylee Gooding

Chloe Ngadimin

Sierra Watson

STUDENTS

Enjolras .................................... Tom Kelly

Grantaire ................................. Tana Laga'aia

Combeferre ............................. Alex Bozanic

Feuilly ..................................... Luc-Pierre Tannous

Courfeyrac ............................... Tom Jenkins

Joly .......................................... Jono Simpson

Lesgles ..................................... Nathan Lomas

Jean Prouvaire.......................... Chris Rutter

Inkeeper ................................... Thomas Weaver

Inkeeper's Wife ........................ Felicity Beale

Bishop ..................................... Jeremy Curtin

Factory Foreman ...................... Haji Myrteza

Factory Girl .............................. Rachel Amanda Thomas

Brujon ...................................... Thomas Weaver

Babet ....................................... Caleb Morrison

Claquesous ............................... Elliot Aitken

Montparnasse .......................... Ryan Glasson

UNDERSTUDIES

Valjean Understudy .................. Nathan Lomas

Javert Understudy .................... Jeremy Curtin

Fantine Understudy ................. Laura Sheldon

Eponine Understudy ................ Amélie Matthews

Cosette Understudy ................. Felicity Beale

Thenadier Understudy ............. Haji Myrteza

Madame Thenardier U/S ......... Felicity Amos

Enjolras Understudy ................ Alex Bozanic

Marius Understudy .................. Luc-Pierre Tannous

Ensemble

Elliot Aitken, Felicity Amos, Felicity Beale, Kate Betcher, Makenzie Bonney, Hannah Burton, Sarah Currie, Paul Duncan, Ethan Dzang, Piper Escott, Abbey Fyffe, Ryan Glasson, Stephanie Gray, Sean Gunn, Maggie Hartsuyker, Molly Keegan, Max Kendrick, Amélie Matthews, Rose McClelland, Melanie Mcleod, Holly McDonald, Krystal Meyer, Caleb Morrison, Haji Myrteza, Ally Palmer, Rebecca Robinson, Isabella Schroder, Laura Sheldon, Jonathan Simpson, Felix Staas, Hamish Stewart, Hannah Stewart, Rachel Amanda Thomas, Thomas Weaver