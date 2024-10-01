Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp Come to Riverside Theatres Parramatta

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riverside Theatres will present the iconic, ARIA award-winning musical duo, Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp in a special, one-night-only performance of their highly anticipated new album, Songs of the Southern Skies Volume 2 at Riverside Theatre on Saturday 26th October.

The performance kicks off Noonan and Schaupp’s 15-city national tour celebrating the October 18th release of their new album Songs of the Southern Skies Volume 2, a reinterpretation some of the pair’s favourite songs by antipodean artists – this time focusing on some of our finest female artists.

Together the duo will perform a varied program with reimagined arrangements of songs by Aunty Ruby Hunter, Missy Higgins, Sia, Kate Cebrano, Sarah Blasko and more as well as revisiting some favourites from their acclaimed first Southern Skies instalment.

Noonan and Schaupp have an intuitive musical connection that has developed over the course of their 20-year creative relationship. Renowned for breaking down genre boundaries, Katie Noonan’s technical mastery and pure voice makes her one of Australia’s most versatile and beloved vocalists. Guitarist Karin Schaupp is an internationally sought-after recitalist and soloist. These two virtuosi combine forces to create a unique sound and a spellbinding performance.

Katie Noonan said, “Karin and I actually met through our music teacher mothers – my mum Maggie and her mum Isolde, at the Stoliarsky School of Music in the mid 80’s in Brisbane. Although neither of us remember meeting, we admired each other’s musical journeys from afar as we both became professional musicians. In December 2004, Richard Tognetti partnered us together for his Huntington Festival and we immediately loved the experience and decided to start collaborating. Playing with Karin is such an exquisite pleasure, but what has been even more special is that we have become close friends and it’s been wonderful to share the experience of being professional working mums together.”

