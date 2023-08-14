JUSTIN'S BIG BALLOON SHOW Comes to Sydney

Headed to Sydney these Spring School Holidays, the internationally renowned Showmen Productions (behind The Greatest Magic Show! and CIRCUS • The Show) presents 'Justin's BIG Balloon Show' starring Justin Williams and his special guest performers from their globally touring shows!

Performances run October 3 – 8 2023.

With non-stop entertainment from start to finish and high energy special guest performances, this 60-minute performances is bursting with grand illusions, thrilling circus stunts and, of course, Justin's signature BIG balloon creations from the big screen that have to be seen to be believed.

You won't believe just how much is possible with balloons as the Vault is transformed into a balloon wonderland, where truly anything is possible!

Justin has toured the world performing on the international stage with his circus and magical talents, and now he gets the chance to add his final artistic love – balloons – in a truly one-of-a-kind family spectacle! Justin has directed multiple shows under Showmen Productions, that have won multiple awards and done sell-out seasons at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Adelaide Fringe Festival, Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and other major theatres around the country!

Justin has over 18 years of experience making the impossible, possible, using nothing but balloons and his hands! Falling in love with magic, circus and balloon twisting at a young age, his entire life has been in the pursuit of pushing these specialities as far as they can and his resulting productions have been the recipient of hundreds of five star reviews and praise from kids and adults alike!

In the show, the audience can expect to be taken on a journey by Justin into his discovery of balloons, magic and circus, and how that inspired him to be where he is today performing on some of the biggest stages in the world!

Intimate performance pieces will seamlessly blend with large, grand scale illusions and audience participation throughout means everybody is involved in the balloon spectacle that will unfold! Balloons will magically fly across the theatre, gigantic balloon sculptures will appear from nowhere, Justin will attempt a thrilling circus stunt by juggling dangerous objects on a board resting on four balloons set to pop at any point, plus prizes for the audience throughout!

Joining him for special guest segments of the show will be Sam Hume from The Greatest Magic Show as the duo presents one of their most popular illusions direct from the USA; and Nathan Green from CIRCUS • The Show for what is possibly the highest-energy performance you have ever seen using a GIGANTIC 6-FT balloon!

The show appeals to every single audience member – regardless of age! Packed full of BIG balloon creations, crazy circus stunts, mind-bending magic, and hilarious humour that will leave you trying not to pee for the entire hour, this is the greatest balloon spectacle you may ever witness!