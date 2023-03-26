Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Closing in April; Remaining Tickets on Sale for $75

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Closing in April; Remaining Tickets on Sale for $75

The production will close on 16 April.

Mar. 26, 2023  

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's dazzling production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Sydney's Capitol Theatre must close on Sunday 16 April. For a strictly limited time all remaining tickets are $75.

With award-winning songs, amazing sets and a captivating story this is perfect fun for everyone this feel-good musical cannot be missed.

Starring Paulini as The Narrator, Euan Fistrovic Doidge as Joseph and Trevor Ashley as Pharaoh, critics are raving about these exceptional leads and this joyous production.

Featuring much loved songs Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me and Go, Go, Go Joseph don't miss this opportunity to see this much-loved classic.

 

 





REVIEW: Euan Fistrovic Doidge Strips Back Stephen Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS For An Intimate Australian Interpretation
REVIEW: Eamon Flack Strips Back Stephen Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS For An Intimate Australian Interpretation
Stephen Sondheim (Music and lyrics) and James Lapine’s (Book) INTO THE WOODS Is given a small stage adaptation and an Australian voice at Belvoir St Theatre.  Presented as a co-production between Belvoir St Theatre and Hayes Theatre Co, this new production is directed by Belvoir’s Artistic Director, Eamon Flack.
REVIEW: ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER Is Given A 21st Century Update With Squabbalogic's Latest Adaptation
REVIEW: ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER Is Given A 21st Century Update With Squabbalogic's Latest Adaptation
Jay James-Moody’s (adaptor, director, performer) adaptation of Burton Lane (Music) and Alan Jay Lerner’s (Book & Lyrics) ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER puts a queer lens and feminist undertone to absurd story of past lives and unusual talents.
FORM Dance Projects and Riverside Theatres present VALUE FOR MONEY
FORM Dance Projects and Riverside Theatres present VALUE FOR MONEY
With Australia's current uncertain economy, it's rising costs and elevated inflation, Value For Money is a timely named contemporary dance work by GUTS Dance from Mparntwe (Alice Springs) Central Australia, in their first FORM Dance Projects Dance Bites season at Riverside Theatres.
EUPHORIA Comes to Pavilion Performing Arts Centre
EUPHORIA Comes to Pavilion Performing Arts Centre
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland and Country Arts SA present State Theatre Company South Australia’s multi-award-winning play Euphoria for two special performances on Thursday 11th and Friday 12th of May. 

March 26, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's dazzling production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Sydney's Capitol Theatre must close on Sunday 16 April. For a strictly limited time, all remaining tickets are $75.
March 23, 2023

With Australia's current uncertain economy, it's rising costs and elevated inflation, Value For Money is a timely named contemporary dance work by GUTS Dance from Mparntwe (Alice Springs) Central Australia, in their first FORM Dance Projects Dance Bites season at Riverside Theatres.
March 23, 2023

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland and Country Arts SA present State Theatre Company South Australia’s multi-award-winning play Euphoria for two special performances on Thursday 11th and Friday 12th of May. 
March 22, 2023

Riverside Theatres will present the phenomenal physical performance 360 ALLSTARS at the Riverside Theatres in Parramatta from 11th to 14th April.
March 22, 2023

After delighting Wollongong audiences since 2017, The Spiegeltent returns to take over the Wollongong Arts Precinct once more. With three weeks of electrifying live performance, a dash of comedy and splash of family fun, The Spiegeltent’s 2023 season will be brought to life from 7-25 June 2023.
