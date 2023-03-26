JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Closing in April; Remaining Tickets on Sale for $75

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's dazzling production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Sydney's Capitol Theatre must close on Sunday 16 April. For a strictly limited time all remaining tickets are $75.

With award-winning songs, amazing sets and a captivating story this is perfect fun for everyone this feel-good musical cannot be missed.

Starring Paulini as The Narrator, Euan Fistrovic Doidge as Joseph and Trevor Ashley as Pharaoh, critics are raving about these exceptional leads and this joyous production.

Featuring much loved songs Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me and Go, Go, Go Joseph don't miss this opportunity to see this much-loved classic.