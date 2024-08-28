Intergenerational Ensemble Tackle Big Tech in HELLO, ARE YOU STILL THERE?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Young People have never known a world without the internet, and they're living in the same world as others who have had technology invade their adult lives. In a new devised production, leading Sydney Arts Organisations Milk Crate Theatre and Shopfront Arts Co-Op have gathered an intergenerational ensemble of 11 artists to explore the varying impact of technology on their lives.

Co-directed by the award-winning team behind Tiny Universe, Shopfront's Creative Director, Natalie Rose, and Milk Crate Theatre's Artistic Director, Margot Politis, come together to lead an ensemble of 11 performers aged 18 - 62 in Hello, are you still there?. On stage will be Irelish Barker, Kerry Bashford, Amelia Gilday, Amelia Harding, Megan Joy Harrison, Hannah Ivery, Steve Konstantopoulos, Tejas Nazarenko, Matthias Nudl, Aleida Sumbul Toprak, Nick Vagne.

The devised work reflects both companies' commitments to championing the voices of their artists from marginalised communities and backgrounds. Through this partnership, Shopfront and Milk Crate bring forward the stories and artistic expression of Young People and people with lived experience of mental health issues, disability, experiences of trauma and homelessness, to tell stories that unite them despite the differences of their experiences.

Shopfront's Creative Director Natalie Rose and Milk Crate Theatre's Artistic Director say about the development:

"There is always something magical that happens when Shopfront Arts and Milk Crate Theatre work together. Collaboration is embedded in our practices and this work is the outcome of these specific people making work together - it would not be the same work with a different group of people. It is so important for intergenerational exchange, especially in the arts, there is so much we can learn from each other as makers and as organisations. The intergenerational and neurodiverse perspective of our cast is even more important in this work. When the world is getting faster and faster with the consumption of technology and capitalism, it is important to reflect on how this changes our perception of the world and of ourselves."

The co-director pair are assisted by Jessica Saras and joined by an experienced artistic team, with Jack Prest and Frank Dwyer composing sound, Tyler Fitzpatrick delivering the lighting design, Thomas Doyle production managing and a team of young technicians supporting the production (led by Georgia Tyrril and Amelia Harrison). Intergenerational collaboration is deeply embedded in the process of this production both on and off stage.

With over 65 years of impactful work in the Australian arts landscape, Shopfront Arts Co-op and Milk Crate Theatre have joined forces once more to create an intergenerational devised ensemble work; Hello, are you still there? Which will premiere at Shopfront Arts Co-Op in Carlton from September 19 - 22.

CREATIVE TEAM

Directors Natalie Rose, Shopfront Arts Co-op

Margot Politis, Milk Crate Theatre

Composers Jack Prest and Frank Dwyer

Lighting Design Tyler Fitzpatrick

Performers Irelish Barker, Kerry Bashford, Amelia Gilday,

Amelia Harding, Megan Joy Harrison, Hannah Ivery,

Steve Konstantopoulos, Tejas Nazarenko,

Matthias Nudl, Aleida Sumbul Toprak, Nick Vagne

Assistant Director Jessica Saras

SEASON & TIMES

September 19 - 22

Thursday - Saturday 7pm

Sunday 5pm

Matinee Friday 20 September 12pm

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES

All performances are wheelchair accessible.

Opening Performance: 7:00pm Thursday 19 September

School's Matinee + Q&A: 12:00pm Friday 20 September

AUSLAN interpreted performance: 7:00pm Friday 20 September

VENUE

Shopfront Arts Co-Op

86-88 Carlton Pde, Carlton

