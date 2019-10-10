Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On SIBLINGSHIP

SIBLINGSHIP tells the story of two talented Italian siblings on their journey into the performing arts.

From a very young age Daniel Assetta and Chiara Assetta were performing for their family. Both are now professional performers in their own right.

The evening is a combination of singing/dancing/recreations and documentary.

We learn the story of these two siblings, the trials and tribulations of their life so far.

How Daniel took the lead to write, direct and design all of their shows. How Chiara shines like a trooper. How their bond is as powerful as their talents.

As the video starts we see the skilful antics of our sibling stars from a very young age.

We find out about the competitions they won and lost. How they managed their relationship to the art and to each other.

How they dealt with the family unit, including some personal secrets. What divides them in life and in performing and how their love brings them together.

From the beginning we seen that Daniel loves the limelight with Chiara (as directed by Daniel) following behind. Chiara does this devotion and commitment.

From this way of being and through these politics we see how they connect and support each other. How their passion and talents shine through to produce enthusiastic and energetic performances.

Seeing them recreate some moments of past achievements is a joy to watch: their elaborate shows for family events, their competition numbers and their involvement in school productions.

After many wins, a loss challenges their metal. They reassess. To shine again.

The final challenge is when Daniel is offered his first major role. It's their first major separation.

The script is funny and poignant with a wonderful selection of songs that fit their story beautifully, with superb Arrangements by Musical Director Nicholas griffin.

The closing number is sweet and complete. But after the doco feel to the show there is a yearning to hear what's next in store.

After such fun and energetic songs the closing number seemed calmer than expected. It nicely rounds up their story but lacks some of the couple's energy and pizzazz.

Directors Scott Irwin and Danielle Barnes bring the Assetta story and their talents together in a well rounded, entertaining and heart felt production.

I look forward to seeing what's next for this dynamic duo.

Photographer - David Hooley





