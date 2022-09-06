Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ROUGH TRADE

ROUGH TRADE, Sydney Fringe Festival

Sep. 06, 2022  
6th September 2022, 6:00pm, Reginald Theatre, Seymour Centre.

ROUGH TRADE. Dancing dildoes, online shenanigans, the evils of capitalism, and swapping sex toys. Trade your expectations for an insightful, humorous, touching and engaging one woman show about human relationships in a world of online communities.

Director, Anthony Skuse and writer/performer Katie Pollack explore the life of a 'woman of a certain age' as she strives for connection, resolution and a sex toy with extra features.

Pollack's one woman show starts off exploring the intricacies of a slug's sex life. These creatures are remarkably versatile and diverse and seem to be a solution to a solitary world, albeit a slimy one. We discover they can "go F*@k themselves". This funny discourse leads to a comparison of human intimate relationships, where the brainy beings seem to lack the success of the faeces eating slug.

How we humans relate is further examined in the domain of online communities, namely the Facebook group: Rough Trade. Here individual souls trade with objects of true value. Not gauged by the dollar amount but by what these objects, made of moving atoms, means to them. The scope is wide and varied. The trading scene becomes a rich life lesson about the important aspects of our lives: in possessions, memories, and human interactions. And the rules of the group keep us grounded, especially: 'Don't be a dick'.

Pollack is an insightful, talented and wise writer whose presence is like cheeky warm hug.

Her ability to intertwine and reveal how aspects of our lives are interconnected is inspired. It's genius to see an object that sparks treasured memories, that is then revealed as just atoms, and then becomes a possession released in the name of one's personal journey.

James Wallis' lighting and Cluny Edwards' sound design fit perfectly with this simple and effective staging. Skuse has beautifully combined the skills of this team to give Pollack the platform to shine.

I laughed (out loud), I cried and I eagerly used the grey matter.

See this Sydney Festival highlight for a performance that engages, inspires and explores human connection.

"If life gives you lemons, trade 'em for something sweeter" like a ticket for ROUGH TRADE.

Photography @Clare Hawley





