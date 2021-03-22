Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On A Taste Of Ireland.

Friday 19th March 2021, 7.30 pm. Glenn St Theatre.

An evening to excite and satisfy your Irish palette.

Brent Pace (Producer, Director) , Celi Moore (Company Manager) and Jack Kearney (Co- Producer, Writer, Vocalist) present A Taste Of Ireland. Many flavours can be enjoyed in a performance that follows the history of the Celtic motherland.

We see snippets of Irish past expressed through ballads and stories reminding us of Irish traditions and folklore. The Children of the Lir, The Crack, Banks of the royal Canal and many more. The numbers are accompanied by video segments that complement the sequences and add to the exploration of Irish stories.

The performers display their dancing prowess with a variety of numbers with many costume changes. These dance sequences are combined with musical interludes by the talented musicians. Their skill and execution is superb.

The first half brings us dance sequences exploring early Irish history, the execution seemed a little dated too. The second half covered more contemporary stories and the choreography and presentation was more modern, fresh and energetic. It was almost like there was two different directors for each section.

The skill of the dance troupe was exemplary, especially when in unison. Their ability to dance as one is so perfect, they make it seem effortless and almost unnoticeable. This unison was magical. In comparison when other moves were executed like lifts there seemed to be some awkwardness.

Brent Pace leads the team throughout the night. He dances with and opposite Celi Moore in a variety of sequences exploring various themes and narratives.

Pace has ingeniously added a microphone to his feet. This emphasises the joy of Irish dancing. What is remarkable is that his feet are so fast it seems like the sound is out of sync. I tried to google how long it takes the signal to travel from the microphone to the speaker as I'm sure his feet are faster than this.

His troupe obliviously enjoy their night. Their expertise in Irish dancing is matched by their enthusiasm and joy. Many dance sequences are presented throughout the night with skill and delight.

The musical numbers add to the energy of the evening. We are treated to a continuous flow of skilled dancers and musicians with a beautiful selection of songs presented by Jack Kearney. His voice inviting us to enjoy the sounds of Danny Boy and Tell Me Ma and many more.

A Taste Of Ireland is a sure fire crowd pleaser.

Photos copyright: A Taste Of Ireland.