GODZ Comes to Sydney Fringe's The Entertainment Quarter: Spiegeltent Festival Gardens

Time to get Greeced! GODZ, the R18+ hedonistic dive head-first into the lives of the ancient gods of Olympus is headed to Sydney Fringe’s new multi-venue precinct at The Entertainment Quarter: Spiegeltent Festival Gardens.

And Sydney you better be ready! A bodyssey of gravity-defying stunts, true tests of heroic strength and muscularity, and surprise comic twists are coming at you as sizzling circus company Head First Acrobats reimagine Ancient Greece from 31 August - 1 October.

All your favourite gods including Cupid and Hercules will be there to give Sydney audiences the biggest, raunchiest, leave-the-kids-at-home party to hit Mount Olympus since 500 BCE! The location - a gorgeous geodesic dome called “the Vault” purpose built for high level circus entertainment.

Hot off a highly celebrated run and rave reviews at the Adelaide and Melbourne Fringe, GODZ catapults comedic acrobats into the limelight; skillfully weaving storytelling, circus, and physical prowess to godlike proportions.

This Party to end all Parties will sell out so book early and fast to avoid disappointment!

Dates: 31 August - 1 October 2023

Venue: Spiegeltent Festival Garden, The Vault, Entertainment Quarter, 122 Lang Rd, Moore Park NSW 2021

Getting there is easy, click HERE for directions!

Parking on-site - available HERE.

Follow Head First Acrobats: Instagram | Facebook

Handles: IG/@headfirstacrobats FB/@headfirstacrobats