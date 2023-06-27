GODZ Comes to Sydney Fringe's The Entertainment Quarter: Spiegeltent Festival Gardens

Performances run 31 August - 1 October 2023.
POPULAR
Time to get Greeced! GODZ, the R18+ hedonistic dive head-first into the lives of the ancient gods of Olympus is headed to Sydney Fringe’s new multi-venue precinct at The Entertainment Quarter: Spiegeltent Festival Gardens.
And Sydney you better be ready! A bodyssey of gravity-defying stunts, true tests of heroic strength and muscularity, and surprise comic twists are coming at you as sizzling circus company Head First Acrobats reimagine Ancient Greece from 31 August - 1 October.
All your favourite gods including Cupid and Hercules will be there to give Sydney audiences the biggest, raunchiest, leave-the-kids-at-home party to hit Mount Olympus since 500 BCE! The location - a gorgeous geodesic dome called “the Vault” purpose built for high level circus entertainment.
Hot off a highly celebrated run and rave reviews at the Adelaide and Melbourne Fringe, GODZ catapults comedic acrobats into the limelight; skillfully weaving storytelling, circus, and physical prowess to godlike proportions.
This Party to end all Parties will sell out so book early and fast to avoid disappointment!
Dates: 31 August - 1 October 2023
Venue: Spiegeltent Festival Garden, The Vault, Entertainment Quarter, 122 Lang Rd, Moore Park NSW 2021
Getting there is easy, click HERE for directions!
Parking on-site - available HERE.
Follow Head First Acrobats: Instagram | Facebook
Handles: IG/@headfirstacrobats FB/@headfirstacrobats
Videos
|Benefactors
Ensemble Theatre (6/16-7/22)
|Aida
Joan Sutherland Theatre (6/19-7/21)
|Music for a New World - The Metropolitan Orchestra
Marrickville Town Hall (8/20-8/20)
|Morning Masters with Claire Edwardes
Sutherland Arts Theatre (10/26-10/26)
|Poison of Polygamy
Wharf 1 Theatre (6/08-7/15)
|On the Beach
Roslyn Packer Theatre (7/18-8/12)
|The Turn of the Screw
Seymour Centre (7/21-12/08)
|The Australian INXS Show
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre (7/21-7/21)
|WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-9/24)
|The Dictionary of Lost Words
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (10/26-12/09)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You