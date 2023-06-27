GODZ Comes to Sydney Fringe's The Entertainment Quarter: Spiegeltent Festival Gardens

Performances run 31 August - 1 October 2023.

Jun. 27, 2023

Time to get Greeced! GODZ, the R18+ hedonistic dive head-first into the lives of the ancient gods of Olympus is headed to Sydney Fringe’s new multi-venue precinct at The Entertainment Quarter: Spiegeltent Festival Gardens.  

And Sydney you better be ready! A bodyssey of gravity-defying stunts, true tests of heroic strength and muscularity, and surprise comic twists are coming at you as sizzling circus company Head First Acrobats reimagine Ancient Greece from 31 August - 1 October. 

All your favourite gods including Cupid and Hercules will be there to give Sydney audiences the biggest, raunchiest, leave-the-kids-at-home party to hit Mount Olympus since 500 BCE!  The location - a gorgeous geodesic dome called “the Vault” purpose built for high level circus entertainment. 

Hot off a highly celebrated run and rave reviews at the Adelaide and Melbourne Fringe, GODZ catapults comedic acrobats into the limelight; skillfully weaving storytelling, circus, and physical prowess to godlike proportions. 

This Party to end all Parties will sell out so book early and fast to avoid disappointment! 

Dates: 31 August - 1 October 2023 
Venue: Spiegeltent Festival Garden, The Vault, Entertainment Quarter, 122 Lang Rd, Moore Park NSW 2021 
Getting there is easy, click HERE for directions! 
Parking on-site - available HERE. 
Follow Head First Acrobats: Instagram | Facebook 
Handles: IG/@headfirstacrobats FB/@headfirstacrobats 




Recommended For You