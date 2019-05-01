form Dance Projects Presents PASSING IT ON

From 6th to 8th June, FORM Dance Projects and Riverside Theatres will present Passing It On, a sensational double bill embodying movement shifts influenced by voices from the past to the present, looking back and forward.

Originally from Japan, Ryuichi Fujimura traces back his personal dance history in How I Practice My Religion, and unpacks what is archived in his dancing body. Evolving from his love for dance, this work is dedicated to his first three dance teachers: Margaret Lasica, Caroline English and Anastasi Siotas.

Fujimura said, "As dancers, we gain our knowledge through contact with teachers, choreographers and peers, and accumulate it in our bodies. In making this autobiographic solo, I wanted to share my journey and unravel what my body remembers".

In Full Circle, Ghana-born dancer and choreographer Lucky Lartey draws upon his knowledge of traditional rhythms and dance, and his understanding of contemporary movement practices to explore the longstanding relationship between hip hop culture and West African storytelling traditions.

Lartey said, "I wanted to create a work that highlights the tradition of storytelling in West Africa and how it was used to pass on and share knowledge; how this tradition was then adopted by hip hop culture as a tool for survival and a way of giving a voice to marginalised young people".

Also showing on Saturday 8th June as part of Passing It On is Movement (R)evolution Africa, a film featuring nine African choreographers whose riveting stories challenge stereotypes of "traditional Africa" to unveil soul-shaking responses to the beauty and tragedy of 21st century Africa.

Tickets: Adult $35, Conc $28 and Family (up to 4; Sat night only) $88; Show and film $40

From the Box Office (02) 8839 3399 or https://www.form.org.au/full-circle/

Where: Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market Streets, Parramatta





