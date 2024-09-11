FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL Comes to Griffin Theatre Company Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Griffin Theatre Company and Hayes Theatre Co will present the world premiere of Flat Earthers: The Musical. Fresh from the ingenious minds of Lou Wall, Jean Tong and James Gales (Romeo Is Not The Only Fruit), this West Side Story-meets-QAnon queer pop spectacular bursts onto the stage from 11 October.

Somewhere on the fringes of the internet, Ria e-meets Flick and instantly falls in analogue love… until Ria learns with horror that Flick is a ‘Flat Earther’. And Flick learns with equal horror that Ria is a ‘Globe Earther’.

Cue: a beautiful and chaotic musical epic that sees these star-cross’d lesbians plunge into the Dark Web and down YouTube rabbit holes to explore the one thing they know is real—their connection. But faced with malicious algorithms and a secret cabal (Illuminati confirmed), even Ria and Flick might not be able to Command+69 their way out of this one.

Flat Earthers satirises our divided age of post-truth politics with a winning balance of hilarity, absurdity, and empathy. Belting out irresistible electro-pop earworms is a true all-star cast including Michelle Brasier (Utopia, Aunty Donna’s Coffee Café, Thank God You’re Here), Manali Datar (FANGIRLS, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Gold Diggers), Shannen Alyce Quan (SIX, FANGIRLS, Little Women) and Milo Hartill (MILO HARTILL: Black, Fat & F**gy, The Lucky Country, FANGIRLS).

The Flat Earthers: The Musical creative team says, “The musical is a joyful response about finding common ground with people who don’t even believe in the same ground. We hope audiences come away singing, dancing, and hopeful that our differences can elevate us instead of divide us.”

Artistic Director of Griffin Theatre Company and director of Flat Earthers, Declan Greene, says, “Ever since I saw Romeo Is Not The Only Fruit I’ve been obsessed with the wild, uber-talented trio of Jean, Lou, and James. They say they make ‘musicals for people who hate musicals’, but for me the brilliance of Flat Earthers is how it delivers an honest-to-god M.T. extravaganza, along with a skibidi-toilet-full of queer Gen-Z chaos.”

Named in honour of musical theatre luminary Nancye Hayes AM, Hayes Theatre Co has been running since 2012 and captures the spirit of Off-Broadway in Australia, providing a dedicated and permanent home in Elizabeth Bay for small-scale musical theatre with big ambitions. As the ‘theatre of first chances’ since 1979, Griffin Theatre Company has come together with Hayes for the first time to stage this brand new piece of Australian writing.

Comments