'Ever Present: First Peoples Art of Australia' Opens at National Gallery

Opening this Saturday 14 September, Ever Present: First Peoples Art of Australia is a celebration of First Nations art and cultures, providing a visual dialogue into Australia’s complex histories. A survey of over 260 historical and contemporary works of art by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from across Australia, this exhibition brings together works from the national collection and Wesfarmers Collection of Australian Art.

Following a national and international tour with presentations in Boorloo/Perth, Singapore and Aotearoa/New Zealand, Ever Present will be on display at the National Gallery until August 2025. Through the touring exhibition, the National Gallery with Wesfarmers Arts have shared First Nations art and cultures with over 200,000 people.

Ever Present is a testament to the breadth of First Nations art with renowned artists including Mirdidingkingathi Juwarnda Sally Gabori (Kaiadilt people), Emily Kam Kngwarray (Anmatyerr people), and Albert Namatjira (Arrarnta people) displayed alongside works of art by contemporary artists like Karla Dickens (Wiradjuri people), Jonathan Jones (Wiradjuri/Kamilaroi peoples) and Yhonnie Scarce (Kokatha/Nukunu/Mirning peoples).

Exclusive to the Kamberri/Canberra presentation will be recent acquisitions to the national collection. Ever Present includes thought-provoking pieces by Archie Moore (Kamilaroi/Bigambul peoples) with his large-scale blackboard drawing Family Tree 2021 and the monumental painting From little things big things grow 2019 by Richard Bell (Kamilaroi/Kooma/Jiman/Goreng Goreng peoples). Ever Present will also feature new works by women artists including Merriam Mer artist Grace Lillian Lee’s intricate body adornments Future Woven Floral Forms 2020 and Yankunytjatjara artist Kaylene Whiskey’s playful take on pop culture on Country, Visitors to Iwantja Arts 2022.

Ever Present challenges stereotypes about First Nations people and what defines their art. The artists contest populist views of Australian history, using art as a tool of resistance and replacing physical weaponry with wit, satire and juxtaposition to confront viewers and encourage conversations that are essential to disputing outdated myths and ideologies.

Tina Baum (Gulumirrgin Larrakia)/Wardaman/Karajarri peoples), National Gallery Senior Curator of First Nations Art: ‘Just as our Ancestors forged paths for future generations to express our culture and stories confidently and creatively through art, the artists featured in Ever Present will also leave a legacy for all.To understand the richness, diversity and depth of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and culture would take many generations, many lifetimes, but to appreciate it only takes a moment. Together, the artists and their works powerfully reinforce that we always have been and always will be ever present.’

Ever Present has been made possible thanks to the generous support of the National Gallery’s First Nations Arts Partner Wesfarmers Arts. Since 2009, Wesfarmers Arts have supported the National Gallery to celebrate, share and elevate First Nations art and cultures. The National Gallery and Wesfarmers Arts recently extended the First Nations Art partnership for another six-year term to 20 years – one of the longest from a corporate partner in the National Gallery’s history.

Wesfarmers Chairman Michael Chaney AO: ‘Ever Present includes some of the most important contemporary and historical art produced in Australia, celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and their central role in defining Australia and our national identity. The exhibition’s presentations at the Art Gallery of Western Australia, National Gallery Singapore and Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki were hugely successful, and we are thrilled that the exhibition will soon be displayed at the National Gallery in Canberra for the enjoyment of all Australians.’

Ever Present: First Peoples Art of Australia is presented by the National Gallery of Australia and Wesfarmers Arts. The exhibition is free to visit and on display at the National Gallery in Kamberri/Canberra from 14 September 2024 to 24 August 2025.

Comments