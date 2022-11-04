Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ensemble Theatre Announces Recipients of 2023 Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Director's Award

Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre announced the Award winners, who will work on two plays throughout 2023 and each receive $8,000.

Australia - Sydney News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 04, 2022  
Ensemble Theatre Announces Recipients of 2023 Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Director's Award

Ensemble Theatre has announced the recipients of its 2023 Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Director's Award (SBDA), Emma Canalese and Margaret Thanos.

Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre announced the Award winners, who will work on two plays throughout 2023 and each receive $8,000.

"This Award aims to explore artistic potential and nurture emerging talent, and Ensemble Theatre is incredibly grateful to have the continued support from Jinnie and Ross Gavin to again deliver this opportunity to our local industry," he said.

"Each year I am impressed by the quality of submissions, and this year was no exception.

"Selected from 16 entries across Australia, I am thrilled to congratulate both Emma Canalese and Margaret Thanos as the recipients of this year's award.

"Emma and Margaret are both rising stars who will bring a new dimension to Ensemble Theatre in 2023, and we look forward to working with them both over the next year."

Emma Canalese said "I am honoured to be given this opportunity to learn from and develop with the artists of Ensemble Theatre. The support received with this award gives me the freedom to fully devote my time to the projects I am involved with, and I can't wait to begin pre-production work in January 2023. I am so grateful to have the chance to reconnect with and become immersed in the Australian arts industry and to work so closely with two leaders of the theatre community."

Margaret Thanos said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be awarded the Sandra Bates Director's Award this year. This award is a fantastic opportunity for an emerging director like myself to step up into mainstage theatre, and be provided with truly valuable skills, mentorship and knowledge that may otherwise remain a closed door. It is a great vote of confidence in my abilities as a director, and the opportunity to be paid doing what I love is something I am incredibly grateful for. I am so excited to get started!"

This annual award commemorates the legacy of former Artistic Director Sandra Bates, after 30 years at the helm of Ensemble Theatre.

Mark Kilmurry initiated the SBDA in 2015, and since then, recipients of the award have been mentored on 25 productions, with several progressing to direct for Ensemble's 2023 season, including Rachel Chant, Shaun Rennie, Francesca Savige and Janine Watson.

Awarded each year, recipients of the SBDA are offered a paid position of Assistant Director on two of Ensemble Theatre's main stage productions and assist in the ongoing creative development of new works.



Leicesters Curve Theatre Launches Annual Fundraising Appeal for The Andy Nairn Bursaries i Photo
Leicester's Curve Theatre Launches Annual Fundraising Appeal for The Andy Nairn Bursaries in Technical Theatre
Leicester’s Curve theatre has launched its annual fundraising appeal for The Andy Nairn Bursaries in Technical Theatre, which supports the development of young local theatre technicians.
Cast Announced for DICK WHITTINGTON at the Key Theatre, Peterborough Photo
Cast Announced for DICK WHITTINGTON at the Key Theatre, Peterborough
The Key Theatre has announced the full cast for this year’s hilarious, fun-filled brand new family pantomime adventure Dick Whittington, running from 25 November until 8 January 2023.
Video: Northern Ballet Release New Advert For THE NUTCRACKER Photo
Video: Northern Ballet Release New Advert For THE NUTCRACKER
In celebration of World Ballet Day, Northern Ballet have launched a new advert for their upcoming tour of The Nutcracker that celebrates the magic of live theatre. Check out the video here!
Susie McCabe Takes FEMME FATALITY on Tour Photo
Susie McCabe Takes FEMME FATALITY on Tour
Following a successful and critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival, Susie McCabe is taking her show Femme Fatality on tour.

More Hot Stories For You


BLANC De BLANC ENCORE Opens at New Venue in JanuaryBLANC De BLANC ENCORE Opens at New Venue in January
November 3, 2022

The hedonistic world of Blanc de Blanc Encore returns to Sydney in 2023 playing from Saturday 7 January at the exciting new theatre The Grand Electric, Surry Hills.
Angelica Mesiti's ASSEMBLY Opens at the National GalleryAngelica Mesiti's ASSEMBLY Opens at the National Gallery
November 3, 2022

 From Venice to Kamberri/Canberra, Angelica Mesiti’s ASSEMBLY is now on display at the National Gallery of Australia.
Sydney Opera House Unveils Latest UNWRAPPED Line-up Platforming Independent Voices And Contemporary Australian WorkSydney Opera House Unveils Latest UNWRAPPED Line-up Platforming Independent Voices And Contemporary Australian Work
November 3, 2022

The Sydney Opera House has unveiled five works created by diverse and multi-disciplinary artists responding to our fast-changing world, as part of the latest installment of its bi-annual season of UnWrapped.
2022 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artist Fellowship Open for Submissions
November 3, 2022

Belvoir is now accepting submissions for the 2022 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artist Fellowship. The Balnaves Fellowship provides the opportunity to work at Belvoir as a resident artist to create a work for the stage, and this year, has increased to a $45,000 paid residency over an 18-month period.
HANDEL: MESSIAH Comes to Sydney Opera House Next MonthHANDEL: MESSIAH Comes to Sydney Opera House Next Month
November 2, 2022

Two hundred and eighty years since it was first performed in Dublin in 1742, Handel's Messiah remains one of the most loved pieces of classical music in the world, performed by hundreds of thousands of singers around the globe every Christmas.