Emma Matthews Joins OPERA UP LATE at Sydney Opera House

Opera Up Late will return for its third year at the Sydney Opera House, with a new line-up of talented performers joining host Reuben Kaye, including soprano Emma Matthews. The performance is on Thursday 30 January 2025 at 9:30pm at Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House.

Currently starring as the Fairy Godmother in the Australian Premiere of OA’s production of Massenet’s Cinderella (Cendrillon), Emma Matthews is about to explore opera at its most outrageous when she joins Kaye and fellow cast members, tenors Adam Player and Tomas Dalton, and mezzo soprano Angela Hogan.

Since premiering at the 2023 WorldPride Festival, where it’s cheeky blend of comedy, cabaret and opera struck a high note with audiences, the event has now become an annual affair and highlight of OA’s Summer Season, that delivers big laughs and even bigger voices.

International comedy and cabaret icon, Reuben Kaye, reprising his role as fabulous host of the saucy soiree, is particularly excited by the calibre of talent that are lending their voices to this wild and hilarious ride through the world of opera, which he believes will be bigger, better and naughtier than ever.

“Opera Up Late has become one of my favourite nights of the year. I’m thrilled that a legend like Emma Matthews is joining this impressive group of talented performers taking the stage to channel their inner sass and cheekiness. The audience are in for a treat, we’re going to have a lot of fun,” said Kaye.

Opera Up Late packs a punch of queer romance, clever comedy, high drama and loud costumes and is both the perfect launch pad for newbies to pop their opera cherries and the aficionados to celebrate this homage to some of the most iconic arias.

Beginning at the slightly earlier time of 9:30pm, this year’s revelry is again directed by the award-winning Shaun Rennie and will feature an entertaining repertoire of re-imagined opera hits, musical theatre classics and a hearty dose of pop numbers.

