Edwin Kemp Attrill Steps Down as Artistic Director and CEO of ActNow Theatre

Edwin Kemp Attrill, Artistic Director and CEO, has notified the Board of ActNow Theatre that he will not be seeking to renew his contract at the end of 2020.

Edwin will depart in December 2020 to focus on the next stage of his career and professional development.

As co-founder of ActNow Theatre in 2007, Edwin has played a pivotal role in the Company's success. He has dedicated his adult life to the company, beginning as a handful of guerilla interactive performances with a street ensemble addressing the detainment of David Hicks, to ActNow's first international premiere with Very Theatre at both AsiaTOPA and National Theatre and Concert Hall in Taipei in 2020. ActNow Theatre has grown into a nationally recognised theatre company that focuses on social justice. With Edwin, we've engaged thousands of people, young and old, shaping their lives and careers and supporting communities to find their voices.

Under his leadership, ActNow Theatre has secured vital support from Arts South Australia (Department of Premier and Cabinet) and Australia Council for the Arts. He has grown the company exponentially and established strong partnerships with non-arts partners, such as Reconciliation SA, Yunggorendi, and Decorum Group, as well as arts partners, such as Very Theatre and State Theatre Company of South Australia. With four-year funding recently announced from the Australia Council for the Arts, he leaves the organisation in a secure financial position and as an industry leader in community arts and cultural development.

Edwin's last day with ActNow Theatre will be Friday 18th December 2020.

The theatre's board will be undertaking a recruitment process to search for its new Artistic Director / Co-CEO and look forward to bringing ActNow Theatre into 2021 alongside them. Further details will be available soon.

