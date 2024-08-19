ELF THE MUSICAL Will Make Australian Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christmas has come early with the Sydney Opera House’s announcement that Elf: The Musical will make its Australian premiere in a presentation designed for the Concert Hall from 19 – 29 December.

Presented with John Frost for Crossroads Live, this heartwarming musical adaption of the beloved film follows Buddy on a quest to find his true identity. Despite being raised as an elf in the North Pole, Buddy learns that he is actually human, which explains his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities. Hilarious misadventures ensue as his search for his birth family leads him to the bright lights of New York City, where he’s faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa.



Featuring a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, The Wedding Singer), this joyful production offers a new musical twist on a much-loved Christmas movie tradition, brimming with maple syrup and Christmas spirit to share with loved ones.

This new concert production will be directed by Eric Giancola with choreography by Mitchell Woodcock, performed by a dazzling cast of 16 and an on-stage band of 15 under the musical direction of Vanessa Scammell.



Elf: The Musical is based upon the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum.

