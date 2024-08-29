Dr Chris and Dr Xand to Present OPERATION OUCH! Live Show at QPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TV’s favourite doctors will return to the Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s Concert Hall from 6 to 8 January 2025 with a gigantic brand-new show OPERATION OUCH LIVE: Quest for the Jurassic Fart!

​

Following four sell-out Australian tours and two smash hit seasons in London’s West End, Dr Chris and Dr Xand are back. Join the twins on a dino-mite adventure to unearth the most dangerous, most powerful, most important fart in history – the Jurassic Fart!!

​

Suitable for all ages, kids will be blown away by the T-rific educational and entertaining blend of science and fun. This roarsome show will be packed with all-new crazy experiments that will take you back to the age of the dinosaurs as the doctors explore the fascinating world of science like never before. It’s a blast from the past that will make you laugh-a-saurus and gross you out all at the same time!

​

Dr Chris and Dr Xand van Tulleken are Oxford University trained doctors and still work in medicine. Dr Chris is an infectious diseases doctor at University College London Hospital, one of the BBC’s leading science presenters and a New York Times bestselling author. Dr Xand’s main interest and expertise lies in Public Health Medicine, Humanitarian Aid and Anthropology, and he is the resident doctor on BBC’s Morning Live.

​

As well as 12 seasons of Operation Ouch!, Dr Chris and Dr Xand have presented an incredible variety of television specials and podcasts.

​

Dr Chris shared how he and Dr Xand were thrilled to be coming back down under this summer.

​

“We are so excited to be escaping the cold of London and returning to the golden shores of Australia. We are bringing the greatest show in history back to Brisbane as we travel through time and prehistoric digestive systems on a journey of wonder and disgust. Prepare to be amazed by our quest to find the Jurassic fart!!”

​

OPERATION OUCH LIVE: Quest for the Jurassic Fart! is written by Dr Chris and Dr Xand van Tulleken and is directed by Peter Adams with technical direction from Richard Dinnen. It is presented by QPAC, Andrew Kay and Margot Teele.

​

Presale tickets for the QPAC shows are available from 9am Friday 30 August, and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9am Tuesday 3 September 2024 via qpac.com.au or 136 246.

​

