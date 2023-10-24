DARWIN'S REPTILIA by Charlie Falkner will Premiere at Belvoir's Downstairs Theatre, 25A.

Performances run 15-26 November 2023.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

On the heels of a staged reading at New York City's IRT theatre, Charlie Falkner returns with his latest creation "Click Here", premiering at Belvoir's Downstairs Theatre in November 2023. Developed in Darwin, this new work explores human instinct in an increasingly chaotic world.

In the pool area of a run-down motel, Darwin Australia, a motley crew of five characters contemplate the bizarre circumstances that led them there. It's the height of summer and the small-city has been overrun by a once in a lifetime crocodile infestation, leaving the group confined to the dull and tedious setting of The Palms Motel.

Cooped up with no direction, Ren, Flick, John and Declan become more impulsive and agitated as the days drag on, increasingly resembling the reptilian threat that surrounds them. As an impending sense of doom approaches, each character must attempt to find direction out of aimless chaos.

On the back of a staged reading at New York City's IRT theatre, Darwin's Reptilia is an exploration of human instinct and impulse in an increasingly chaotic world.

Writer: Charlie Falkner
Director: Samantha Young
Co-Producer & Lighting Designer: Saint Clair
Dramaturg: Contessa Treffone
Set & Costume Designer: Ruth Arnold
Sound Designer: Hewett Cook
Stage Manager: Alex Liang

Cast: Danny Ball, Zoe Jensen, Mathew Lee, Leilani Loau and Ainslie McGlynn.

Photo Credit: Oliver Rose




2023 Regional Awards


