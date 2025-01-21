Chinese Pianist Sa Chen Will Make Australian Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of China's most exciting pianists Sa Chen will make her Australian live debut in Sydney Opera House's Concert Hall on Sunday 16 February 2025, 8.00pm for a piano recital.

Sa is internationally renowned for her profound interpretation of Chopin's music with the Polish Government honoring her with the "Chopin Art Passport" for her sensitive and awarded performances of the composer's music.

A truly global artist Sa has been awarded major prizes at top international piano competitions - Leeds, Chopin and Cliburn. Throughout her prestigious career she has performed with leading orchestras around the world and delivered memorable performances in iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall, Washington D.C Kennedy Centre and Berlin Philharmonic Hall amongst others. In February she will add Sydney Opera House to the list.

Sa Chen said in a statement that the opportunity to finally perform in Australia was a life-long dream.

"I've long dreamt of finally performing in Australia and this concert will be an incredibly special moment for me as an artist."

"The Sydney Opera House is one of the world's most iconic venues and it will be an honor to perform in the beautiful concert hall in February".

The Australian program will feature Sa's virtuosic and world-class interpretation of Tchaikovsky's famed 12-part piano cycle, The Seasons, op.37b accompanied by Liszt's Sonata in b minor, S.178 which will demonstrate why critics dub her playing "...like an angel from heaven...".

The Sydney performance, presented by Harmonie International, is a major coup for Australian audiences.

According to Harmonie International Director, Vian Lin the Sa Chen piano recital is the perfect start to Harmonie's 2025 touring activity in Australia.

"We are excited to open our Australian 2025 season with Sa Chen at the Sydney Opera House for what will be a milestone concert", she said.

"This sets the tone for another exciting year of musical discovery together at Harmonie International".

The youngest Jury Member of the 18th Chopin International Piano Sa Chen was the cover artist of the launch issue of Gramophone Magazine, as well as being named as one of the "Top Ten Chinese Artists" by French Magazine L'OFFICIEL.

Sa Chen was born in China and grew up in a musical family. She received her first violin at the age of six and started piano lessons with Dan Zhaoyi at the age of nine. Sa became the youngest winner at the Leeds International Piano Competition at the age of sixteen.

Sa Chen's Sydney Opera House concert marks a rare opportunity to see the sought after pianist in Australia.

Comments