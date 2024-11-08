Caroline O'Connor & More to Star in SOME ENCHANTED EVENING With The Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The award-winning Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra would travel to Launceston to appear at next year's festival. Joining the orchestra for an unforgettable evening will be living legend Caroline O'Connor with music theatre star Alinta Chidzey and much-loved Australian tenor, Mark Vincent.

This extraordinary trio will bring lush orchestral arrangements of beloved classics to life under the baton of musical composer and conductor, Guy Noble.

The inspiring, invigorating 47-piece TSO has been entertaining audiences since 1948 and will perform “Some Enchanted Evening” a concert that will combine the greatest hits from Broadway and the West End, including the timeless melodies of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim and more.

When announcing the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra and the sublime lineup of stars Parke said, "The addition of the TSO takes the festival to new levels and is a pinnacle event in a program that encompasses five days, many venues, a range of engagements with many of our greatest stars and emerging talent, all set alongside an international city of gastronomy that serves the best food and wine I know.”

"Over the past five festivals, the program has grown to include new works and classic musicals re-interpreted in modern contexts and unusual spaces, alongside concerts and forums, created especially to celebrate the unique culture of a city that keeps delighting one and all.”

This year The Sydney Morning Herald theatre critic John Shand attended the festival and said, “...wildly imaginative and ambitious...a gathering of storytellers: of young people honing their craft, and stars revelling in the virtuosic lyrics that define the idiom's best songs. Music festivals of all stripes have always been about the shared experience as much as the art…Launceston's ideal for the purpose.”

Limelight editor, Jo Litson also enjoyed the festival and said “…it works a treat as a festival centre. It's a small, attractive city, so getting from one venue to the next is an easy walk, while the Grand Chancellor Hotel, which backs onto the Princess Theatre, became something of a festival hub, with performers and audience members gathering to eat, drink and chat in the lobby bar."

“Some Enchanted Evening” will be a celebration of the enduring power of music and theatre to move, inspire, and entertain. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the genre, this evening promises to be more than just a concert.

