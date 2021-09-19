COME FROM AWAY Will Reopen in Sydney Next Month

Producers Rodney Rigby and Junkyard Dog Productions today announced that the worldwide smash hit, Tony and Olivier award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY, is preparing to reopen at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney from Wednesday 20 October.

With theatres able to reopen at 75% capacity until further advice from the NSW Government, tickets are now on sale for dates through to 28 November 2021.

Producer Rodney Rigby of Newtheatricals said, "We're absolutely thrilled to welcome audiences back to experience this extraordinary show, and our cast are eagerly awaiting their return to the stage.

"It's a beautiful, triumphant show about human kindness and resilience, and couldn't be a better reflection of the power of community spirit shown in New South Wales over the past few months."

The smash-hit Broadway musical opened in Sydney on Thursday 10 June, immediately garnering rapturous reviews and accolades from audiences, before having to close down only two weeks later due to state Covid restrictions.

Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination will be required to enter the venue for all patrons 16 years and over, in line with NSW Government policy, and Come From Away has a mandatory vaccination requirement for all employees and contractors.