CIRCUS OF ILLUSION to Play Sydney's State Theatre in March

The circus will be in town for two shows only on Saturday 30 March.

By: Jan. 28, 2024

Acclaimed illusionist and Australia's Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd is returning to Sydney's State Theatre for two shows only on Saturday 30 March.
 
Here is your chance to escape into a world where sawdust and sequins join cutting edge illusions and spectacular magic to create Circus of Illusion, a show that features death defying escapes, mind-blowing illusions, mime and magic, as well as incredible costumes and world-class artists who will keep you on the edge of your seat. 

The ringmaster will take you on a journey where he blends world-class circus artists with spellbinding magic that will leave you mesmerised by a show of mystery and mayhem. Stay on the edge of your seat and keep your eyes peeled! Amazing showgirls levitate, disappear and fly high in the air as the talented troupe of performers from across the globe treat your senses to a show of pure spectacle.

Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist, the incredible Sascha Williams, will astound with his high risk rola bola act that has taken him all over the world.
 
VENUE: State Theatre, 49 Market Street, Sydney
DATES: Saturday 30 March 2pm & 6.30pm
PRICES: $59 - $79 plus handling charges




