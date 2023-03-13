Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bach Akademie Australia Returns This Month With HEAVENLY BACH FOR EASTER

Performances are March 24 and 26, 2023.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Bach Akademie Australia returns to the Sydney concert scene this Easter, launching its 2023 "Music in the Castle of Heaven" season, with the master's towering Missa Brevis in F.

The thrilling program by Australia's premiere exponents of the composer's work is led by Bach doyen and violin virtuoso Madeleine Easton - who has famously been invited to perform at the coronation of King Charles in May.

Madeleine and her Akademie will also perform the Easter Cantata BWV 66 and a tender funeral motet in March concerts at two spectacular and acoustically stunning Sydney venues.

Featuring some of Australia's finest instrumental and vocal interpreters of early music and supported by an all-star orchestra and choir, Bach Akademie Australia is widely regarded as one of the brightest stars in Australia's musical firmament.

Says Easton: "Easter is one of the most special times of year, offering us an opportunity to both reflect, celebrate, and come together. In our first concert of 2023, we focus on Bach's music for Easter. This incredibly important time of year provided him with compositional opportunities unequaled except for Christmas.

The concerts, on Friday evening March 24 at Paddington's St Francis of Assisi Church and Sunday afternoon March 26 at Our Lady of Dolours Church in Chatswood, begin with Bach's ebullient Easter Cantata BWV 66 'Erfreut euch, ihr Herzen', followed by his intimate and tender funeral Motet 'Komm, Jesu, komm'.

Then, crowning the Easter celebration, BAA performs Bach's brilliant 'Missa Brevis' in F major, written in the last decade of the composer's life. Intended for Good Friday, and containing only the Kyrie and Gloria, it is one of his four short 'Lutheran Masses'.

"It is a fabulously virtuosic and substantial work of genius, featuring two french horns, oboes and full choir, of itself meriting Bach with the title of one of the greatest who ever lived," enthuses Easton.

Later concerts - in June, September and November - include an expanded program of 12 performances in all, with a number of new venues including Sydney University's Great Hall and Glenbrook...as well as a return to City Recital Hall - where last year's "spectacular" climax was described by Limelight Magazine as "One of the highlights of 2022: Five Stars!".

Bach at Easter: Miss Brevis in F

Friday, March 24, 7.30pm
St Francis of Assisi Church
457 Oxford Street Paddington

Sunday, March 26, 2.30pm
Our Lady of Dolours Church
94 Archer Street Chatswood




