Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On THE MOUSETRAP

Oct. 11, 2022  
Sunday 9th October, 6pm, 2022, Theatre Royal Sydney.

Producer John Frost has snared a superb cast to present this touring production of THE MOUSETRAP.
This 'Who done it' Agatha Christie classic has famously defied the odds and played in London for 70 Years.
Director Robyn Nevin gives us the Australian premiere that plays tribute to the tone of the traditional piece while engaging us with a fresh and energetic ambience.
Nevin has deftly created a spirited ensemble that gives new life to the clever Christie script. Their timing, nuances and interpretation creates a most enjoyable evening.

Alex Rathgeber, Laurence Boxhall, Anna O'Byrne, Tom Conroy, Adam Murphy


Christie's reputation as a master mystery creator is fully realised as the twists and turns are revealed. Our eager minds rally to pick the murderer and our choice continually changes as each character's history is divulged.

As a MOUSETRAP virgin, I loved all the left turns including the big one. In keeping with the style of the time it was written, we also enjoy a cute romantic ending.

This is a very English fable of murder and mystery.

Alex Rathgeber, Anna O'Byrne,


The Set is elegantly designed in both visuals and layout. The entrances and exits are almost filmic in nature and wonderfully enhance the one scene stage. I noticed the front end of the set was a few feet back from the edge of the stage and I wondered if the work would be more impactful if the action was closer to the audience.
Trudy Dalgleish's lighting warmly and beautifully gave life and depth to the handsome estate feel. The lighting changes and cues enhanced the evolving story with aplomb.

Gerry Connolly, Geraldine Turner

The character traits that are used for plot points and devices are not always plausible, especially within their individual relationships. They are used to carry the puzzling crime along. But this does not distract from the essence of the performance. The cast perfectly portray their roles that have eccentric characteristics with a grounded reality. Nevin has created an ensemble that delightfully carries you along the murder mystery journey.

Tom Conroy, Charlotte Friels

Anna O'Byrne is delightful, charming and engaging as Mollie Ralston the co-proprietor of Monkswell Manor. Her husband Giles is handsomely played with gusto by Alex Rathgeber. The chemistry between these two fine actors is a joy to watch and another feather in Nevin's directorial cap. Laurence Boxhall plays the annoying and comical Christopher Wren with panache. His performance adds finesse to the hi jinx of the night. To her credit Geraldine Turner is unrecognizable as the deliciously disgruntled Mrs Boyle. Her embodiment of Boyle successfully creates a character you love to hate. Adam Metcalf is perfect as the stoic and grounded Major Metcalf. Charlotte Friels gives us a demure, intriguing and congenial Miss Casewell. Her performance is the epitome of the freshness that this production brings to the work. It's such a pleasure to rejoice in the talents of Gerry Connolly in his portrayal of Mr Paravicini. His gifts abound as his perfect timing gives life to Paravicini. Tom Conroy is wonderful as that exasperating policeman who desires to be a detective. In his role to solve the murder mystery he leads the house of guests through their paces while perfectly giving an irksome energy to Detective Sargent Trotter.

If you are a Who done it fan, then indeed, this production of the clever Christie classic is a very fine evening out.

Photography @ Brian Geach

Gerry Connolly, Geraldine Turner, Tom Conroy, Anna O'Byrne, Alex Rathgeber, Charlotte Friels, Adam Murphy, Laurence Boxhall

