BWW REVIEW: EVERY BRILLIANT THING Returns to Belvoir St Theatre For An Encore Season with Steve Rodgers Stepping In To The Role Of Narrator

Saturday 18th March 2020, 7:30pm, Belvoir St Theatre

Steve Rodgers (Co-Director with Kate Champion and Narrator) ensures that the return season of EVERY BRILLIANT THING remains just as powerful and moving as he steps in to the role of Narrator. The design of the production remains consistent to the original season that opened in13th March 2019 with Kate Mulvany as the Narrator so it is interesting to experience the work with a male narrator, and as noted in the original review, each performance is different due to the level of audience engagement.

Steve Rodgers has a warmth and charm that he infuses into his expression of the Narrator. He brings a cheekier spin to his interpretation which helps the audience to see the 7 year old, teenager and young adult in him. The way his face lights up at the items read out from the cards has a sheer infectious joy and he handles the unpredictable nature of the production well, steering the storyline back on track when the audience assistance doesn't always go to plan which for the night reviewed, appeared to be happening a number of times, adding to the humor of the work.

This show is definitely worth seeing and every night is different. An emotional rollercoaster of emotions, EVERY BRILLIANT THING is like the live performance art version of group therapy that brings an audience together to help the artist create. If you haven't seen it before, go see it. If you have seen it before, go again.

https://belvoir.com.au/productions/every-brilliant-thing-3/

Photos: Brett Boardman





