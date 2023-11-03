BLANC DE BLANC Encore Extends to Easter 2024

This is the perfect show for those looking to spice up the warmer nights!
The scintillating smash-hit show, Blanc de Blanc Encore, it set for a fourth season extension to run through until Easter 2024.
With its unique blend of risqué fun, frivolity, and breathtaking acrobatics, it is the perfect show for those looking to spice up the warmer nights!
Producers, Strut & Fret will continue to deliver heart-racing circus-cabaret in Sydney's dazzling Grand Electric theatre complete with its 1920s-esque Parisian themed courtyard, that is perfect for pre-show sundowners.
The star studded, international cast includes Cirque du Soleil alumni and fan-favourites – Canadian Felix Pouliot, award-winning aerialist Caitlin Tomson-Moylan from the USA, Jess Mews from Perth with her incredible hula hoop routine, soulful South African vocalist and dancer Sasha Lee Saunders, Adelaide-born dancer Melanie Hawkins and aerialists Spencer Craig and Charles-Eric Bouchard from Canada.
