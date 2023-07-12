BETTY IS A BUTCHER Comes to the Pact Theatre as Part of Sydney Fringe

Betty takes us on a voyage across the existential high seas of destiny and desire. Who is it we see when we look behind us? What lies ahead?

Five characters, five reasons to live, an odyssey towards death. A collage of memory, these characters jostle for existence in a theatrical phantasmagoria.

BETTY IS A BUTCHER is a black comedy that captures the fragility and savagery of relationships, the need for love and the power of family. BETTY IS A BUTCHER explores what defines us and asks what power we have to shape our destiny.

An unmissable debut play written and performed by Thomas Campbell and directed by Kate Gaul, BETTY IS A BUTCHER is filled with dark humour, pathos, and unsettling personal narrative.

Thomas Campbell says of his debut play, "Betty is a Butcher is a highly theatrical festival piece. It's an exploration of identity, love, and the need to be seen. It's wild. Personal. It's very dark. And very funny." The work premiered as part of The Flying Nun program in early 2022 and is now reworked for this year's season.

From director Kate Gaul, "What a privilege and pleasure it is to be working alongside a treasured colleague and incredible artist. Tom proves again that there is nothing he can't do and this haunting tale is a testament to his courage and artistry."

Venue: PACT THEATRE (www.pact.net.au)

Dates: 5 - 9 September

Times: various - check booking page

Ticket prices: $35/Concessions $30/Deadly $28 + fees Fringe box office:

Suitable for 18+

Written and performed by Thomas Campbell

Produced and directed by Kate Gaul

Associate Producer Lily Hayman, Dramaturg Robin McLeavy, Composer Nate Edmondson, Lighting Design Victor Kalka, Stage Manager Domenic Hort