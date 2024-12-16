BEATDED Comes to Theatre Works, St Kilda

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BEARDED â€“ a new queer Aussie Musical is coming to Theatre Works, St Kilda next month. The production, by Sean Donehue & Nick Waxman, runsÂ January 8thÂ â€“ 18th, 2025.

Coming to Theatre Works in January 2025, Bearded tells the story of Bet, whose father is a conservative political candidate, and Ace, her Best Friend, as 1hey navigate family expectations, societal scrutiny and the courage to be themselves. Set against a backdrop of fierce public debate in the midst of Australia's 2017 marriage equality plebiscite, this musical explores 1he intimate, private struggles of two young people caught in the middle, each grappling with their identities in a world that demands they choose between loyalty and self-expression.

With a fresh eclectic score and vibrant energy, Bearded captures the resilience, humour, and heartbreak of Bet and Aceâ€™s journey as they seek love and acceptance. Forced to keep their true selves hidden, they juggle family loyalty and self discovery in a way thatâ€™s both deeply personal and universally resonant.

At once funny and poignant, Bearded celebrates the joy of friendship, resilience, and the joy of living openly â€“ even when the world seems set against it.

This powerful new musical is a tribute to the bravery it takes to stand up, speak out and love freely in a time of change and challenge.

Comments