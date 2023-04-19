Australia's Top Comedians Will Embark on Tour Next Month

A superb line-up of some of Australia's best stand-up comedians will be sharing stories from around the world in an all new tour.

Join a star-studded line-up of the country's best and emerging comedic talent as they touch on cultural identity in a concoction of comedy that pokes fun at what makes us all different, but so much the same.

The Multicultural Comedy Gala is a hilarious celebration of diversity and multicultural Australian identity, exemplifying it as one of our greatest cultural assets. This is a night of side-splitting, thigh slapping stand-up comedy that will illuminate your soul. This show will leave you captivated, connected, and smiling at our proudly inclusive heritage.

So, do your soul a favour and treat it to a night of laughter you will never forget. You probably need it!

Tour Dates

3rd May 2023 - 8:00pm Chaffey Theatre, Renmark

4th May 2023 - 8:00pm Northern Festival Centre, Port Pirie

5th May 2023 - 8:00pm Nautilus Arts Centre, Port Lincoln

6th May 2023 - 8:00pm Middleback Theatre, Whyalla

Lineup:

IVAN ARISTEGUIETA (NOMINEE - Most Outstanding Show, MICF 2021) has been living and touring around Australia for 10 years. The self-described "true blue, dinky di Venez-stralian" is an multi award-winning comedian (including, Best Newcomer SCF 2016) with credits spanning from an annual featured spot at the Oxfam MICF Gala (2016 - 2022), JFL Montreal Comedy Festival (2017), and frequent guest appearances on Australia's top comedy panel shows. Ivan's latest comedy special Happy Papi (2022) is now streaming on Paramount Plus.



KEVIN KROPINYERI (RECIPIENT - Uncle Jack Charles Award, VIPA Awards 2013) is a proud Aboriginal man from the Ngarrindjeri Nation of the lower River Murray, Lakes and Coorong region in South Australia and is one of Australia's most established and popular Aboriginal comedians. Following his Kevin's long list of Australian TV credits includes Comedy Up Late (ABC TV), MICF Opening Night Comedy Allstars Supershow (Ch. 10), and Express Yourself (SBS); and he is a regular feature on the mainstream corporate, club and festival circuits (including Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow). Most recently, Kevin was featured as host at the annual MICF Deadly Funny Awards in 2022.

NEEL KOLHATKAR (AWARDED - Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Equity Foundation Awards 2019) is an Aussie stand-up comedian of Indian heritage, and social media influencer who has been in the game for over 10 years. He has performed globally and sold-out numerous festival runs including performing multiple shows at Sydney's Enmore Theatre. He boasts millions of followers online and has a variety of content including short films, sketches and panel shows. Neel received recognition as an actor in 2019, for his role in Network 10's Street Smart.

REBECCA DE UNAMUNO (RECIPIENT - Pick of the Sydney Fringe 2013) has spent the past 25 years performing at some of the most prestigious venues and festivals throughout the world, including Just for Laughs and Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and has toured - multiple times - with Seinfeld's Jason Alexander. On Australian television, Rebecca has featured on Talkin' Bout Your Generation, Kath and Kim and has worked extensively in the world of voice- overs, including on Happy Feet 2, working alongside Robin Williams, Hank Azaria, and Elijah Wood. On radio she has been a guest co-host on Triple M Breakfast, is a regular guest on Thank God It's Friday (ABC Radio) and joined the ABC Radio Sydney presenting team in 2016.

JAMES LIOTTA (NOMINEE - Favourite Digital Creator, AACTA Awards 2022) is an Italian-Australian award-winning comedian and actor with over 20 years of performances for stage and screen. As a stand-up comedian, James has toured nationally and provided support for some of Australia's biggest multicultural acts. His iconic Australian television appearances include roles in Fat Pizza (SBS), Housos (SBS), Utopia (ABC), Prank Patrol (ABC), and Upper Middle Bogan (ABC) amongst many others. In 2022 James toured around Australia receiving critical praise for the culturally infused comedy ensemble show Crazy Rich Ethnics, performing alongside Tahir and George Kapiniaris. James is next slated to appear alongside Paul Fenech in his new series Local Council (Seven), premiering in 2023.

TING LIM (NATIONAL FINALIST - MICF RAW, 2018) has a dark wit and distinctive style, which has made her a rising star in the Australian comedy scene. Following her debut at the prestigious MICF RAW national comedy finals in 2018, Ting has gone on to represent Queensland in the national Green Faces competition and has become a regular at the renowned Sit Down Comedy Club in Brisbane. Ting's comedy has taken her from her native Singapore, to sharing the stage and screen with Jimeoin - most recently, in Waltzing Jimeoin (Ten) - and guest starring alongside Kitty Flanagan, Aaron Chen and Marty Sheargold in season two of Fisk (ABC).

