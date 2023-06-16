Australian Premiere of JELLYFISH is Now Playing at New Theatre

This radical, humorous and heartfelt love story with a difference, a tender exploration of what living with disability really entails, is currently playing at New Theatre until 1 July, and audiences are loving it!


First produced in London at the small indie Bush Theatre in 2018, the production transferred to the much-higher profile National Theatre the following year. Now, New Theatre is thrilled to be presenting the Australian premiere.

Weatherill's script is bursting with laugh-out loud punchlines, and an earthy, sexy humour which cleverly manages to undercut all the misconceptions we might have about living with disability. But it offers no easy answers. “It might make people uncomfortable,” he says. And indeed, the play faces head-on the questions of consent, power and agency that lie at its core. 

The cast includes actor and disability advocate Audrey O'Connor, playing the central role of Kelly, a young woman living with Down syndrome and falling in love. Sharing the stage with her are Siobhan Lawless as her gutsy, loving, frightened mother Agnes; recent WAAPA graduate Joseph Tanti as her love-interest Neil; and Daniel MacKenzie as Dominic, a neuro-diverse young man set up on a blind date with Kelly, who ultimately becomes her friend.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director Deborah Jones
Set Designer James Smithers
Lighting & Sound Designer Michael Schell
Costume Designer Louise Fischer
Assistant Director Olivia Bartha
Vocal Coach Linda Nicholls-Gidley
Intimacy Director Shondelle Pratt
Stage Manager Rosane McNamara
Operator James Hewish
Cast Siobhan Lawless, Daniel MacKenzie,
Audrey O'Connor, Joseph Tanti

SEASON: Until 1 July 2023

PERFORMANCES

Thursdays - Saturdays  7:30pm
Sundays 5pm
Saturday 1 July 2pm only

TICKETS

Full $35
Concessions, Groups (6+) $30
Thrifty Thursdays $22




