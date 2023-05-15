Actor Living With Down Syndrome Will Make Debut in Australian Premiere of JELLYFISH at the New Theatre

Performances run 6 June - 1 July 2023.
POPULAR
Kelly is an energetic young woman, never still. You sense that she has powers untapped.
She loves dirty jokes and sea creatures washed up on the shore, hot chips and walks on the beach. And she loves Neil. He has kind eyes. She leaves him breathless.
For her mum, Agnes, life has been a rough journey. But she's tough, resilient. Her jagged edges are her defence, because being mother to a daughter with Down syndrome is hard.
Now she must confront the burgeoning relationship between Kelly and Neil and come to grips with her daughter's desire for independence and sexual fulfillment.
This radical, humorous and heartfelt play is both a contemporary love story and a tender exploration of what living with disability really entails.
"A rare gem of a play" Evening Standard
For New Theatre, presenting the Australian premiere of Ben Weatherill's warm and engaging love story marks an important step: it's the first time an actor living with disability has featured on our stage.
The casting of 'Kelly' was always central to the project. Says director Deborah Jones: "When New Theatre's Artistic Director Louise Fischer first approached me to direct 'Jellyfish' I did not hesitate. After reading the play I knew who my 'Kelly' would be. I'd met Audrey O'Connor back in 2019 whilst working on the feature film 'Kairos', which included two central characters with Down syndrome. I just hoped she'd say yes. And she did."
Audrey O'Connor is an actor, writer and film-maker, currently studying at Actors Centre Australia. She has had years of experience doing original work with RUCKUS, using script, dance and images, but Jellyfish marks her debut on the stage in a pure theatre production. She is a passionate advocate for people living with intellectual disability and is an Ambassador for Bus Stop Films and for Australian Human Rights IncludeAbility program.
"I was really drawn to the character of 'Kelly' because we live the same life; we both have Down syndrome, and we live in a diverse world and sometimes it's difficult to balance that. I want people to understand that our disability does not define who we are. We are all individuals. So, take a walk in my shoes and understand that we all belong in this world; show us respect and be gentle about what you say."
Deborah returns to New Theatre having previously helmed The Women, Nell Gwynn and Little Miss Sunshine. Her team includes James Smithers (set), Michael Schell (lighting), Louise Fischer (costumes), supported by Olivia Bartha (assistant director), Linda Nicholls-Gidley (vocal coach) and Shondelle Pratt (intimacy director).
The other cast members, all making their New Theatre debuts, are Siobhan Lawless as 'Agnes', WAAPA graduate Joseph Tanti as 'Neil', and Daniel MacKenzie as 'Dominic'.
CREATIVE TEAM
Director Deborah Jones
Set Designer James Smithers
Lighting & Sound Designer Michael Schell
Costume Designer Louise Fischer
Assistant Director Olivia Bartha
Vocal Coach Linda Nicholls-Gidley
Intimacy Director Shondelle Pratt
Stage Manager Rosane McNamara
Operator James Hewish
Cast Siobhan Lawless, Daniel Mackenzie,
Audrey O'Connor, Joseph Tanti
SEASON
6 June - 1 July 2023
PERFORMANCES
Preview Tuesday 6 June 7:30pm
Opening Night Wednesday 7 June 7:30pm
Thursdays - Saturdays 7:30pm
Sundays 5pm
Saturday 1 July 2pm only
TICKETS
Full $35
Concessions, Groups (6+) $30
Thrifty Thursdays $22
Preview $20
Videos
|The Hound of the Baskervilles
Genesian Theatre Company (5/27-6/17)
|Driftwood The Musical
Riverside Theatres, Corner Market &, Church St, Parramatta NSW 2150 (5/31-6/04)
|AS SEEN ON TV: REWIND THE TAPES!
Naughty Noodle Fun Haus (5/27-5/27)
|Twelfth Night
Sydney Opera House (10/24-11/19)
|Short Blanket
Meraki Arts Bar (5/17-6/03)
|Consent
Seymour Centre (6/01-6/24)
|Poison of Polygamy
Wharf 1 Theatre (6/08-7/15)
|FLAZEDA - Student Spectacular
Harmonie German Club (7/01-7/01)
|Rigoletto
Joan Sutherland Theatre (6/13-6/26)
|The Dictionary of Lost Words
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (10/26-12/09)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You