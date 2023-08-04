ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW Comes to Sydney Fringe

Performances are September 28th – October 1st; October 5th – October 8th 2023.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia Photo 1 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia
REVIEW: Shakespeare Is Given A Contemporary Twist Where The Schoolyard Becomes A Kingdom I Photo 2 REVIEW: Shakespeare Is Given A Contemporary Twist Where The Schoolyard Becomes A Kingdom IN Mike Lew's TEENAGE DICK
Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 3 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
REVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Glo Photo 4 REVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Gloriously Gothic Treatment

ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW Comes to Sydney Fringe

Showmen Productions, who are comedy magicians Justin Williams and Sam Hume, are headed to Sydney for the very first time with their hilarious 18+ magic show aptly named – ‘ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW’. Fresh off a stellar SELL-OUT SEASON at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022, Perth and Adelaide Fringe Festival 2023, and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023; prepare to be WOW’D out of your comfy red seats in this absolute jam-packed adults only spectacular! Magic duo Sam and Justin have toured across the world presenting their unique display of hilariously raucous comedy, mind-bending illusions, stunningly dangerous stunts and just a cheeky hint of nudity.

“We have painstakingly put together completely original routines, bringing together a range of disciplines to deliver a show that is sure to leave an impression.  We guarantee the people of the Edinburgh Fringe have never seen anything like this before!” says Showman, Sam Hume.

After its debut season in Melbourne, 2019; the show has gone onto perform at renowned festivals across Australia and the world, including sell-out seasons as apart of FRINGE WORLD, Adelaide Fringe and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in the UK. Having completely flipped the script on what you would expect from your typical magic show – replacing the top hats and bunny rabbits with naughty comedy and sex appeal – this is magic like you have never seen before!

Venue: The Ukiyo • Darling Quarter, Sydney NSW until October 1
                              The Vault • Entertainment Quarter, Sydney NSW from October 5

Time: 9pm at Ukiyo; 9:30pm at The Vault

Dates: September 28th – October 1st; October 5th – October 8th 2023
Tickets: ON SALE NOW!




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Australias Most Significant New Museum To Open In 2025 Photo
Australia's Most Significant New Museum To Open In 2025

Powerhouse Sydney, Australia's largest museum group, is undertaking an AUD $1.4 billion transformation, spearheaded by the development of Powerhouse Parramatta on a landmark site in Western Sydney.

2
YOU DONT HAVE TO BE JEWISH Comes to The Bondi Theatre Company in October Photo
YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE JEWISH Comes to The Bondi Theatre Company in October

The Bondi Theatre Company will stage the Australian Premiere of the iconic musical sketch comedy show You Don’t Have To be Jewish this October and November at two Eastern Suburbs venues.

3
RECKONING Comes to Riverside Theatres Photo
RECKONING Comes to Riverside Theatres

Beat Entertainment and Riverside Theatres present Reckōning, a multi-art form exploration into the intertwining Indigenous cultures of Australia and New Zealand, at Riverside Theatres Parramatta on Thursday 24 August.

4
2023 Freedman Jazz Fellowship Finalists Revealed Photo
2023 Freedman Jazz Fellowship Finalists Revealed

After an extensive search for Australia's most exciting young jazz talent, The Music Trust’s Freedman Jazz Fellowship finalists have been announced for 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly' Video
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly'
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Theatre Royal Sydney (5/04-12/23)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wil Anderson: Wiluminate
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre (8/07-8/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grease
Capitol Theatre (3/24-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning Masters with Claire Edwardes
Sutherland Arts Theatre (10/26-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is God Is
Wharf 1 Theatre (9/15-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (6/23-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# We Belong
The Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On the Beach
Roslyn Packer Theatre (7/18-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
Wharf 1 Theatre (7/29-9/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You