ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW Comes to Sydney Fringe

Showmen Productions, who are comedy magicians Justin Williams and Sam Hume, are headed to Sydney for the very first time with their hilarious 18+ magic show aptly named – ‘ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW’. Fresh off a stellar SELL-OUT SEASON at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022, Perth and Adelaide Fringe Festival 2023, and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023; prepare to be WOW’D out of your comfy red seats in this absolute jam-packed adults only spectacular! Magic duo Sam and Justin have toured across the world presenting their unique display of hilariously raucous comedy, mind-bending illusions, stunningly dangerous stunts and just a cheeky hint of nudity.

“We have painstakingly put together completely original routines, bringing together a range of disciplines to deliver a show that is sure to leave an impression. We guarantee the people of the Edinburgh Fringe have never seen anything like this before!” says Showman, Sam Hume.

After its debut season in Melbourne, 2019; the show has gone onto perform at renowned festivals across Australia and the world, including sell-out seasons as apart of FRINGE WORLD, Adelaide Fringe and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in the UK. Having completely flipped the script on what you would expect from your typical magic show – replacing the top hats and bunny rabbits with naughty comedy and sex appeal – this is magic like you have never seen before!

Venue: The Ukiyo • Darling Quarter, Sydney NSW until October 1

The Vault • Entertainment Quarter, Sydney NSW from October 5

Time: 9pm at Ukiyo; 9:30pm at The Vault

Dates: September 28th – October 1st; October 5th – October 8th 2023

Tickets: ON SALE NOW!