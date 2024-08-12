ADULT BUBBLE SHOW Comes to Sydney Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Why is it only kids get to have all the fun with bubbles? Fear not, Adult Bubble Show - the cult theatre hit performed around the globe - is coming to Sydney Fringe!

See bubbles on bodies, giant bubble tubes executed by 9 inch heels, artistic displays of bubble art executed only with hands, bubbles filled with smoke that fly up to the ceiling, twirling carousels, a bubble cube, free standing foam tentacles, giant screens of bubbles that shimmer like living art all executed by two of the most shredded performers you will see this Fringe Festival!

This show has wowed audiences with fantastic bubble art for mature audiences.

With laughs and awe aplenty, it's sold out shows in Sydney, Cairns, Adelaide, London, Belfast, Edinburgh. Come experience - for the first time ever - the Bubble Show your mother always warned you about.

Mix one part physical theatre, one part bubble artistry and one part neo-burlesque, and you get a soapy concoction of kinky, in-your-face theatrics that won Best Circus Act at Fringe World 2023.



Adult Bubble Show is a raucous and raunchy affair with a surprising and very satifying story arc, full of abstractness and the slightly grotesque; this surreal performative experience wonderfully showcases the technical prowess of bubble art on a first-class level.



Bubble Laboratory (Kurt Murray and Iulia Benz) is a five star reviewed, award-winning theatre company that creates bubble performances for theatre stage, film and TV, having as main focus innovation and theatrical development of the art of bubbles. Every year Adult Bubble Show travels all over the world - sharing love, fun and joy with bubble artistry.

