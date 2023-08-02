2023 Freedman Jazz Fellowship Finalists Revealed

After an extensive search for Australia's most exciting young jazz talent, The Music Trust’s Freedman Jazz Fellowship finalists have been announced for 2023.

Theo Carbo, Sam Gill and Phillippa Murphy-Haste will go before esteemed judges, Laurence Pike, Ellen Kirkwood, Chris Cody in a live concert finale on September 2nd at ACO Walsh Bay for the chance to take home the $21, 000 award. The 2023 judges noted the talent of all 15 nominees to be “of an exceptionally high standard, with exciting adventurous and imaginative projects.”

With regards to the finalists, the judges continued “Theo, Sam and Phillippa possess seriously impressive musicianship, creativity and demonstrated attention to detail in their projects. It’s incredibly exciting to witness the unique, individual voices and vision of these leading improvisors from the new generation.”

The Fellowship starts with 10 acclaimed jazz masters, from around Australia each nominating an emerging star aged 35 or less whom they truly believe to be the best in the country. Each of the fifteen nominees submits a recording, and pitches a project they intend to carry out with the prize money, should they win. Three esteemed judges evaluate the submissions and choose three finalists to complete live in concert.