10 Leading Young Musicians Join The 2020 Sydney Symphony Orchestra Fellowship

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra welcomes 10 leading young musicians to its internationally-recognised Fellowship program - a year-long program offering emerging artists the opportunity to work with the Sydney Symphony, receive technical and practical mentoring by permanent orchestra members, and the crucial training to secure positions in professional orchestras around the world.

Sydney Symphony Orchestra Fellowship Artistic Director Roger Benedict is looking forward to working with the 2020 cohort.

"The Sydney Symphony Orchestra is committed to supporting the next generation of artists," said Benedict. "For more than 19 years, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra has nurtured and provided young musicians with the tools and opportunities to pursue careers and share their musical passions as professional musicians."

"The 2020 Fellows are an exceptional group of musicians and represent the next wave of artists that will shape how we hear and experience music. I look forward to working closely with them and invite audiences to experience their phenomenal talent at our Sydney Symphony events and special Fellows concerts over the coming year."

Chosen from 145 applications across Australia and New Zealand, the 10 Fellows joining the 2020 Sydney Symphony Orchestra Fellowship will be:

Brian Hong, 23, NSW (violin)

Tim Yu, 22, VIC (violin)

Dana Lee, 19, South Korea (viola)

Miles Mullin-Chivers, 22, NSW (cello)

Callum Hogan, 24, NSW (oboe)

Richard Shaw, 26, QLD (clarinet)

Jordy Meulenbroeks, 23, QLD (bassoon)

Fletcher Cox, 25, WA (trumpet)

Dale Vail, 25, New Zealand (trombone)

Emily Newham, 23, QLD (horn)

Violinist Brian Hong is keen for the year ahead and the opportunities it will bring. "Ever since I committed to being a violinist, I wanted to be a part of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra Fellowship program - winning a position as a 2020 Fellow feels like a dream is being fulfilled."

"I'm looking forward to working with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and participating in masterclasses with internationally renowned guest artists throughout the year. I'm also excited to work with the Sydney Symphony's extraordinary Concertmaster Andrew Haveron. I've watched him perform as an audience member - experiencing his leadership as part of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra's violin section will truly be a big honour."

Over the coming year, the Fellows will gain invaluable professional training, which includes working with international guest artists and conductors in orchestral settings as part of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra's 2020 Season, receive mentorship and one-on-one lessons with Sydney Symphony Orchestra musicians, and the opportunity to participate in masterclasses with visiting world-class musicians. In addition to rehearsals and mainstage concerts with the Sydney Symphony at the Sydney Town Hall, the Fellows will perform in an extensive chamber music series and lead a variety of community engagement projects and workshops.

In 2016, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra Fellowship program was recognised by an independent BYP Group report as offering an "in-depth program of orchestra experience not duplicated by any other Australian provider" and "addressing an unmet need" in preparing musicians for entering the profession. Since the start of the Fellowship program in 2001, 12 Fellowship alumni have been appointed permanent positions with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, with several more employed by orchestras around the world.

The Fellowship program relies on the generous support of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra's patrons, including the Dr Lee MacCormick Edwards Charitable Foundation, Paul Salteri AM and Sandra Salteri, and the Estate of the late Helen MacDonnell Morgan.





