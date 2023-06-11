REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On WONDERFULLY TERRIBLE THINGS

Friday 9th June 2023, 5 Eliza Newtown

WONDERFULLY TERRIBLE THINGS comes to 5 Eliza for a seductive and enthralling night of cabaret noir and neo burlesque.

Songstress Christine Ibrahim is the mistress of ceremonies with an evening of debaucherous delights, freakish feats and talented bohemians.

Ibrahim is the perfect multitalented emcee. A hilarious host that engages and lovingly taunts the audience. Ala, an R-rated Edna Everage. Ibrahim’s astounding voice is a joy to behold with vocals that range from operatic to rock and roll.

We are presented with a bevy of skilful and risqué performers. Natalya Alessi, dressed to the black nines, is the whip queen extraordinaire. Nellie Collins is the brooding unique stunt performer who astounds us with flames and balancing acts. BellaKay is the exceptional Hula Hoop artist with a spectacular routine. Memphis Mae is the cheeky burlesque performer who surprises, arouses and thrills with her tribute to Beethoven and Symphony No.5 in C minor.

We were welcomed, with a delicious shot, to the incredible upstairs theatre at 5 Eliza. This venue, originally designed for a specific site event by Isabel Hudson, is gloriously Victorian Gothic. Perfect for a night of nouveau bawdy humour, creative cabaret and inventive burlesque. To match the inspired décor are the black sexy outfits of feather, lace, latex and leather.

One of Ibrahim’s mantras is inclusiveness. Not only does the night have an exciting and seductive mood there is one of universal joy, a joy that is ribald and dare I say, there’s an element of a welcoming titillating hug. Of course remember the safe word is pineapple and consent is paramount.

Ibriham is the producer and creator of WONDERFULLY TERRIBLE THINGS. The evening includes Ibriham’s musical talents with original songs like “I Wish My C@#+ Was a Gun”.

Many topics, usually whispered, are explored. The energy of the night creates a safe place for all involved to enjoy this ‘taboo’. And there are cerebral moments, for on this night, an audience member points out that c@#+ could be a compliment as well as an insult. And Ibrahim has the insight and talent to run with and appreciate this audience contribution.

WONDERFULLY TERRIBLE LITTLE THINGS allows the performers to present their talents in their own unique manner and it allows the audience to engage with exuberant abandonment.

If you find it refreshing to experience talent, risqué and ribald performances, incredible songs along with nudity and expletive language, get to 5 Eliza.

https://www.wonderfullyterriblethings.com/