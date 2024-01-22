WISeKey and Xapo Bank Join Forces to Showcase WISe.ART Digital and Physical Art Exhibition in Gibraltar

The exhibition is set to open on January 25, 2024, and will merge cutting-edge technology with the world of finance and crypto.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary WISe.ART, a leader in the field of digital art, has partnered with Xapo Bank, a trusted financial institution, on a groundbreaking art exhibition. The exhibition is set to open on January 25, 2024, and will merge cutting-edge technology with the world of finance and crypto to offer an unforgettable journey through the art universe.

WISeKey invites participants to immerse themselves in the world of art like never before as it unveils the WISe.ART digital and physical art exhibition. Located at Xapo Bank's prestigious premises in Gibraltar, the exhibition is curated by Cryptoverse Island, a curator of artists.

The exhibition will be permanent and offer a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring a diverse range of digital and physical artworks. Featured artworks will change every month, representing the world-renowned artists who showcase their work on the WISe.ART entrusted marketplace. These works will encourage participants to explore the intersection of art and technology, with each piece carefully curated to challenge perceptions and evoke deep emotions.

WISeKey and Xapo Bank invite participants to join them at the grand opening of the WISe.ART Digital and Physical Art Exhibition at Xapo Bank in Gibraltar on January 25. Additional details about the opening ceremony, featured artists, and special events throughout the exhibition are forthcoming. 

Ongoing updates and exclusive insights will be shared on social media and on the WISe.ART platform.

Below is the upcoming calendar for the exhibition. Dates and events are subject to change and will be shared on the WISe.ART platform.

2024 Calendar

  • January 25 - Ismaelo Retropop
  • February 29 - Ismaelo Retropop
  • March 28 - Gala Mirissia or more
  • April 25 - Cristina Harillo or more
  • May 23 - Andrés Gómez, Anna Amgrem or more
  • June 27 - Pedro Sandoval with digital and physical art
  • July 26 - David Morales with a live flamenco performance, Ylan Anoufa with a digital and physical performance
  • September 26 - Yoso with digital and physical art
  • October 24 - Raoul Victor with digital images printed on site
  • November 28 - Antonio Natale or more with digital and physical art 

SO/ Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort Hotel, located in the prestigious Sotogrande Urbanization, in San Roque, Cádiz, will be collaborating with the exhibition. This collaboration merges the hotel's exceptional hospitality with the unique artistic expression of WISe.ART artists, offering guests an enriching experience during their stay where they can enjoy works of both physical and digital art. More information on SO/ Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort Hotel can be found on its website.




